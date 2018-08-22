Technically, the season known as summer is here through Sept. 22. For many students around the area, however, summer officially is over.
It’s the beginning of another school year, and as always, we hope for a smooth start for students, parents and educators.
At the college level, teens and young adults from around Iowa and beyond have descended on the Cedar Valley, swelling the local population as they’ve staked out their living quarters on campus and around the community.
That’s an annual arrival that rejuvenates the area. There has always been a great symbiotic relationship between campus and community — one that has proven to be beneficial to both for generations.
These students provide entertainment for residents in the Cedar Valley through sports, theater, music and a variety of other activities. They work in our stores, restaurants, nightclubs and anywhere else they can find a part-time job.
They volunteer in our community and babysit our children. They student teach in our schools. They provide a greater diversity than the static community provides alone.
There was a time when college students stuck to areas around campus. Over the generations, as transportation has become more readily available, the students — as well as their spending habits — have spread out from the College Hill area in larger and larger concentric circles.
Some UNI students from outside of the community will settle in the Cedar Valley when they are finished with their education — working and raising families here and contributing to our communities throughout their working lives.
Welcome to those who will be attending UNI for the first time. Welcome back to those who are returning. We wish you well in your pursuit of higher education as you seek to enhance your futures. And we hope you enjoy what the Cedar Valley has to offer.
Public schools across Waterloo and Cedar Falls also will hold their first day of classes this week. It’s a time when kids can renew old friendships and forge new ones, as they settle into another year of learning.
It’s also time for our annual warning to area motorists. Groups of young students walking to school will become a common sight. Bicycles will be rounding street corners on the way to school campuses.
We all need to heighten our awareness. Be diligent in obeying speed limits in school zones and residential areas. The predictable thing about children is they are highly unpredictable.
Like so many other communities across the nation, the Cedar Valley is an exciting and dynamic place when the wheels of education are put into motion for the start of another school year.
We would be remiss without mentioning our area’s teachers — many of whom attended UNI themselves in gaining their teaching credentials. Outside of the parents, they may be the most important adults in thousands of children’s lives across the area.
Every day, they strive to help kids achieve their full potential. It’s a noble career and one that deserves respect. We thank them all for helping to inspire young people. Their impact on our children — and on society — is immeasurable.
For all of the students, teachers, administrators and support staff, we wish you the best in putting together another great year.
