Editorial: Russia is not our friend

The Times conducted numerous interviews with U.S. and Afghan officials privy to the intelligence, Azizi’s neighbors, friends and business associates. Intelligence files described multiple payments of “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

An Afghan provincial official told the Times, “The target of the operation was (Azizi), who was going back and forth to Russia for a long time and said he worked there but no one knew what he did.”

U.S. intelligence reportedly became aware of the scheme in late 2019. It sought more confirmation, but took it seriously enough to prepare options for the president.

The Russians reportedly were seeking to enhance their position with the Taliban amid its peace talks with the Trump administration. Russia issued its standard denial.

Russia was booted from Afghanistan in 1989 — nine years after its invasion installed a puppet regime. The CIA armed rebels, allegedly including funding Mujahideen soldiers trained by Osama bin Laden, to help oust it.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said, “If this (bounty) information turned out to be true, and now we may never know, but if it turned out to be true, we had options ready to go, and the president was ready to take strong action, as he always is.”