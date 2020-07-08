Editorial: Russia is not our friend

Rahmatullah Azizi was a lowly Afghan drug smuggler who acquired sudden wealth amid frequent trips between Russia and northern Afghanistan.
The source of that wealth, according to a detailed New York Times story, was the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency known for assassinations and overseas operations.
The Times reported, “Afghan officials said prizes of as much as $100,000 per killed soldier were offered for American and coalition targets — including Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
According to the Times, U.S. intelligence and Afghan officials believe Azizi was the middleman passing money from the GRU’s Unit 29155 to Taliban senior officers who selected targets.
A raid recovered $500,000 at one of his homes. Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, raided the offices of businessmen believed in on the bounty scheme, making more than a dozen arrests, but Azizi supposedly escaped to Russia.
President Donald Trump claims he was “never briefed” about the bounties — part of his Feb.27 intelligence briefing.
“The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale,” Trump said, while downplaying it.
He told Fox Business, “I’m sure I don’t see many things that they don’t think rose to the occasion.This didn’t rise to the occasion. And from what I hear — and I hear it pretty good — the intelligence people didn’t even — many of them didn’t believe it happened at all. … I think it’s a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats.”
The Times conducted numerous interviews with U.S. and Afghan officials privy to the intelligence, Azizi’s neighbors, friends and business associates. Intelligence files described multiple payments of “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
An Afghan provincial official told the Times, “The target of the operation was (Azizi), who was going back and forth to Russia for a long time and said he worked there but no one knew what he did.”
U.S. intelligence reportedly became aware of the scheme in late 2019. It sought more confirmation, but took it seriously enough to prepare options for the president.
The Russians reportedly were seeking to enhance their position with the Taliban amid its peace talks with the Trump administration. Russia issued its standard denial.
Russia was booted from Afghanistan in 1989 — nine years after its invasion installed a puppet regime. The CIA armed rebels, allegedly including funding Mujahideen soldiers trained by Osama bin Laden, to help oust it.
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said, “If this (bounty) information turned out to be true, and now we may never know, but if it turned out to be true, we had options ready to go, and the president was ready to take strong action, as he always is.”
Yet the Washington Post reported that information on Russia is sometimes withheld from Trump, who “often reacts badly” to reports that affect his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Post stated a July 1 National Intelligence Council memo in response to the Times story “acknowledged that the C.I.A. and top counterterrorism officials have assessed that Russia may have offered bounties to kill American and coalition troops in Afghanistan, but emphasized uncertainties and gaps in evidence, according to three officials.”
The National Security Council, which favors electronic surveillance intelligence, had lower confidence, while the CIA had the highest.
Despite those concerns Trump wanted G7 nations to reinstate Putin, who was booted when Russia took control of the Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Russia also armed separatists in eastern Ukraine in a war that has killed 13,000. The rebels used a Russian rocket to down Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, killing 298.
Putin has propped up Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who has engaged in chemical warfare. Russian pilots have bombed Syrian civilians, according to the U.N. Yet Trump ordered U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, abandoning Kurdish allies and giving Putin free rein in the region.
In 2018, the GRU was linked to an assassination attempt in Britain using a toxic substance on former officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter.
Last spring the U.S. Navy released videos of two Russian fighter jets flying dangerously close on both sides of American patrol planes in the Mediterranean Sea, near where the Russians are supporting mercenaries alongside rogue general Khalifa Haftar. It was third incident in two months.
In June, U.S. Air Force fighter jets intercepted two sets of Russian bombers eight miles from U.S. airspace off Alaska, “the closest to U.S. territorial limits in recent memory.”
Yet Trump has a misguided notion that Putin is his friend and not a U.S. adversary.
In 2013, Trump tweeted about Russia, “U.S. MUST BE VERY SMART AND VERY STRATEGIC.” He should heed his own advice and not allow let Putin play him, particularly if U.S. lives are at stake.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!