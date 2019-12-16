It just seems like old news: Russia is caught cheating, shifts the blame, plants disinformation and hacks accounts.
No, it’s not political campaigns in the United States, Europe or anywhere Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to create dissension.
It’s another doping scandal.
Pending an appeal later this month, the World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from international competition for four years, including the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Games outside Beijing.
Russian athletes not implicated in doping could be allowed to compete in the Olympics and world championships under a neutral flag. In the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, clean Russian athletes could compete independently, except for track and field where the governing body banned all Russians — save for a female long jumper.
A Russian team can compete independently in the 2020 European soccer championships, a continental event, and the 2022 World Cup, but not under the Russian banner.
No Russian sports and government officials will be allowed at international events. The Russia flag, name and anthem won’t be permitted.
The Russians have been sports pariahs since revelations about its doping schemes emerged after hosting the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of Russia’s anti-doping agency and an analytical chemist, would later reveal he created an undetectable anabolic steroid cocktail — metenolone, trenbolone and oxandrolone — before the 2012 London Summer Olympics to boost performance.
In London, Russians won 81 medals largely because of “athletes who shouldn’t have competed,” according to a WADA report.
At Sochi, Russia won 33 medals, including 13 gold.
Putin awarded Rodchenkov the prestigious Order of Friendship. He may have privately honored the FSB, the Russian intelligence agency.
It developed the means to open presumably tamper-proof, self-locking bottles containing athletes’ urine samples and replace the contents. Officials left them in an FSB-created shadow lab, where they were swapped with clean urine.
Rodchenkov fled Russia for the U.S. after the scandal broke. Two other high-ranking Russian anti-doping officials died mysteriously.
Given an opportunity to come clean now, the Russians flunked twice.
After Russia provided test results from its Moscow laboratory to anti-doping regulators, WADA announced in September the database was manipulated. It found as many as 145 athletes with suspicious histories had their doping profiles either altered or deleted when compared to a database WADA was given in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
With another chance a month later, Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov gave WADA a new list, which was further manipulated.
Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev called the WADA decision a “continuation of anti-Russian hysteria,” but made an admission. “The Russian side, too — by that I mean our sports community — still has significant problems with doping. This is undeniable.”
It also has problems with honesty and fair play.
For domestic consumption, it faked messages from Rodchenkov to his former laboratory staff, making it seem they tried to extort Russian athletes by falsely accusing them of failing drug tests.
Meanwhile, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center uncovered “significant cyberattacks” targeting at least 16 sporting and anti-doping organizations on three continents perpetrated by the Russian hacking group Strontium, also known as Fancy Bear.
Fancy Bear previously was linked to the 2016 breach of the Democratic National Committee and European government agencies.
Which brings us to more Putin skulduggery:
Putin just signed a law allowing Russia to declare journalists and bloggers as “foreign agents” in an effort to target critics. It pertains to Russians and foreigners who distribute content or receive money from abroad. It follows local election protests, the biggest public outpouring since anti-Putin demonstrations in 2012. Back then Putin came up with a “foreign agent” law to dismantle organizations critical of him.
Reuters reported Putin signed a Russia law requiring manufacturers of smartphones, computers, and smart TVs to pre-install Russian-made software. Ostensibly, it could help a lagging Russian industry or, as with China, be used in espionage.
According to the New York Times, Russia launched a disinformation campaign in the West against 5G networks, citing potential health hazards. Researchers claim the impact is minimal and an improvement over 2G. Meanwhile, back at home, Russia is desperately trying to develop a 5G network.
Taking another page from China, Russia compelled Google’s domestic operations to remove critical websites from its search engine, while Apple added the seized Crimea to Russian maps.
Putin’s shenanigans never cease. At home, he will get away with outrages, but that shouldn’t be the case when it comes to international agencies and multinational corporations.
WADA should have sent a Putin a clear message by simply banning all Russian athletes from international competition. Half measures won’t change its penchant for cheating.
Multinationals must put a premium on ethics when dealing with him. A few rubles can’t improve their bottom lines that much.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.