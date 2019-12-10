Just when you thought Congress was incapable of finding bipartisan agreement on anything, the House passed the TRACED Act — an acronym masking an effort to contain the nation’s No. 1 nuisance.
By a 417-3 margin last week, the House approved the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, which is headed to the Senate, where a similar bill — since reconciled — passed earlier, 97-1, with only Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, opposed.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has implored Rand not to try to block passage. The four opponents claim the bill would give the government too much power. When consumers are powerless, government needs to step in.
In 2017, only 4 percent of U.S. phone calls were spam, but it has increased to 50 percent today.
The leading telecoms — AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile (which has FCC approval to merge with Sprint) and Comcast — supported the measure, hoping to regain the confidence of consumers after failing to protect them.
In this wonderful world of acronyms, SHAKEN/STIR (Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs and Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) sounds like something James Bond would request at a bar, but could make robocall scams more difficult.
While it does work with VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology, which gave rise to Caller ID and free Internet or mobile calls over Skype and similar services, it doesn’t work with all technologies.
The process validates where calls originate — not where they claim to be from — allowing faster tracing of illegal calls to find out who’s responsible. Any call traveling through interconnected networks would need its caller ID “signed” as legitimate by the originating carrier and validated by other carriers before reaching consumers.
This supposedly would mitigate “spoofing,” which makes it seem like the call is from your community or area code, a government agency or a legitimate business.
The telecommunication companies would be responsible for implementation — without charging any extra fees. The Federal Communications Commission gets more enforcement powers with a $10,000 fine for each robocall that doesn’t meet marketing rules.
The bill also addresses the One Ring Scam, using a fake phone number, letting it ring once, hoping the consumer will call back and incur big fees for dialing a foreign line. The FCC is supposed to come up with regulations within four months to help protect consumers against that.
While a number of companies — Nomorobo, Hiya, Call Blocker-Blacklist — created apps to block robocalls, the downside has been dependency on numbers in the user’s contact list. Calls from plumbers, repairmen, nurses and others not using a known office phone have been blocked.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year, because the telecoms were wary of accidentally interfering with legitimate calls —particularly liability in emergencies —the FCC attempted to provide a “safe harbor.”
It created a whitelist with legitimate existing phone numbers —doctors’ offices, school alerts and other emergency notifications — to preclude them from spoofing.”
Americans endured 49 billion robocalls through Oct. 31, including a record 5.7 billion in October, according to YouMail, which tracks these things. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly blocked one billion calls in June.
The FCC estimates robocalls cost Americans $3 billion per year, as well as an unknown amount lost by businesses dependent on real calls. According to Consumer Reports, 70 percent of Americans won’t answer calls with unfamiliar numbers.
In 2003, the FTC created the “Do Not Call Registry” to lessen the aggravation. It provided various exceptions for political organizations, nonprofits, surveys, companies you’ve done business with and bill collectors (during “reasonable hours”).
But the wonders of technology quickly made it moot.
Open-source VoIP software enabled a single computer on the Internet to make thousands of calls for just $0.006 per minute for each one answered.
A legal ban on most recorded, unsolicited calls took effect in 2009, but 90 percent of spoofing originates overseas.
The FCC levied a $120 million fine — still being contested — on Adrian Abramovich, an Argentine immigrant in Miami, for 96,758,233 illegal time-share calls supposedly from major hotel time-share companies, but transferred to a Mexican call center.
Calls supposedly from the IRS have prompted recipients to wire funds to cover nonexistent outstanding taxes. Calls from a fake Social Security representative have elicited personal data used in identify theft.
That government agencies don’t make such calls is well publicized, but scammers need just a few marks, such as 523 New Yorkers who took the bait in a Social Security scam, making $5.8 million in wire transfer to crooks, according to law enforcement.
The new legislation is welcome. It’s just that we’ve seen this movie before, and the bad guys eventually win. We can only hope that this time the outcome is different.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.