Editorial: Reynolds votes yes on redemption

Reynolds’ decision is particularly significant for African Americans — 3.3% of the state’s population but more than 25% of its prisoners. Iowa was No. 1 nationally in incarcerating African Americans in 2007 with a 13-1 ratio, which fell to 11-1 in 2016. Nationally it’s 5-1.

The Iowa poverty rate for Blacks is three times higher than Whites, making full payment of restitution more problematic.

While Whites and Blacks use illegal drugs at roughly the same rate, a 2016 report by the ACLU and Human Rights Watch — based on FBI and U.S. Census Bureau statistics — found African Americans were seven times more likely to be jailed.

Reynolds said more still needs to be done. “Today we are taking a step to at least temporarily fix that injustice that our current system creates. But let me be clear, an executive order is at best a temporary solution,” she said.

We agree. The Legislature should follow her leadership, revisit Senate File 2348 and lay the groundwork for a constitutional amendment without a restitution requirement.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll last year found nearly two-thirds of Iowans back restoring voting rights to felons after completing their sentences.

Reynolds is to be commended for doing the right thing in time for the November election.