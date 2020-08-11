Editorial: Reynolds votes yes on redemption

Iowa no longer carries the stigma of being the only state not allowing those convicted of a felony to vote — unless getting written dispensation after petitioning the governor.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds last week held true to her promise to sign an executive order restoring the right to vote to former prisoners who served their terms — except for those committing heinous crimes.
Stunningly, she did so without requiring that felons fully pay restitution, although they must continue paying what they owe.
Restitution has been castigated as a “poll tax” as a precursor to voting for people with limited means. According to the Des Moines Register, nearly one in four convictions the past two years came with a judgment of restitution to victims. In nearly 4,000 cases, the bills averaged $11,607.
Restitution, though, was a stipulation for voting rights restoration in Senate File 2348 passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last session. It only would become law if voters ratify its provisions as a constitutional amendment by 2023.
Reynolds’ executive order was timed so that qualifying former felons can vote in November.
Her primary exclusions relate to Chapter 707 of the Iowa Code including murder, attempted murder, voluntary and felony involuntary murder, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy and solicitation to commit murder.
Probation, parole and special sentences associated with serious sexual offenses must be completed.
Those individuals can petition the governor for consideration of having their voting rights restored.
The NAACP, Black Lives Matters and the American Civil Liberties Union celebrated Reynolds’ order, which could assist 40,000 disenfranchised former felons. In 2019, about 56,500 Iowans lost voting privileges because of felony convictions, including 7,400 then in prison.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, about 5,000 prisoners are discharged annually.
U.S. Rep. Steve King, an ostracized Republican whose congressional desk displayed a Confederate flag, denounced the move, saying it was driven by BLM, which he called a “terrorist-affiliated” organization.
Yet Iowa had become the sole outlier after Kentucky, Virginia and Florida allowed former felons to vote.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, signed an executive order two days after taking office last year. Virginia Democrats repealed a ban after winning control of the legislature.
Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum without restitution, but the Republican-controlled Legislature tacked on an amendment requiring it. A federal court decision is expected Aug. 18.
Maine and Vermont allow prisoners to vote, 16 states restore the privilege upon release, while 21 do so after all terms are concluded, including parole and probation. Conditions are attached in other states.
Gov. Tom Vilsack, a Democrat, issued a 2005 executive order allowing felons to vote after being released. Yet Democrats, who then controlled the Legislature, didn’t advance a measure to change the Iowa Constitution, which denies voting rights to those committing “infamous crimes.”
A day after succeeding Vilsack in 2011, Republican Gov. Terry Branstad rescinded the executive order and instituted an appeals process.
The Iowa Supreme Court reaffirmed the “infamous crimes” prohibition, 4-3, in 2016.
In the intervening five years, Branstad restored voting rights to fewer than 100 felons — 0.2% of those disenfranchised.
For Reynolds, the issue was personal. She has cited her struggles with alcoholism and drunken driving arrests. She has been sober for more than 20 years after seeking treatment.
“It boils down to our fundamental belief in redemption and second chances,” Reynolds said. “Quite simply, when someone serves their sentence and has paid the price our justice system has set for their crime, they should have their right to vote restored automatically, plain and simple.”
Reynolds’ decision is particularly significant for African Americans — 3.3% of the state’s population but more than 25% of its prisoners. Iowa was No. 1 nationally in incarcerating African Americans in 2007 with a 13-1 ratio, which fell to 11-1 in 2016. Nationally it’s 5-1.
The Iowa poverty rate for Blacks is three times higher than Whites, making full payment of restitution more problematic.
While Whites and Blacks use illegal drugs at roughly the same rate, a 2016 report by the ACLU and Human Rights Watch — based on FBI and U.S. Census Bureau statistics — found African Americans were seven times more likely to be jailed.
Reynolds said more still needs to be done. “Today we are taking a step to at least temporarily fix that injustice that our current system creates. But let me be clear, an executive order is at best a temporary solution,” she said.
We agree. The Legislature should follow her leadership, revisit Senate File 2348 and lay the groundwork for a constitutional amendment without a restitution requirement.
A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll last year found nearly two-thirds of Iowans back restoring voting rights to felons after completing their sentences.
Reynolds is to be commended for doing the right thing in time for the November election.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.