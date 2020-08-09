Editorial: Reynolds, show your work on school reopening plans

Gov. Kim Reynolds said U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams influenced her decision to set guidelines for resuming in-person classroom education.
“There is no hard cutoff right now, but in general, we like to see positivity rates less than 10% in a community,” Adams told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
That’s higher than the World Health Organization; Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control; and most epidemiologists who use a 5% rate among those tested for COVID-19 as a reopening benchmark.
Reynolds, though, upped the bar to 15-20% for schools — a county average over a 14-day period — along with 10% absenteeism.
At that point, schools are “suggested” to follow hybrid learning plans based on “parent preference and student quarantine” and petition the state Department of Education for 14 days of exclusive virtual instruction online.
The state positivity rate is 9%. Webster, Clarke, Franklin, Humboldt, Fremont, and Shelby counties are above 15%.
Reynolds’ decree comes after state DOE “guidelines” didn’t require face coverings, temperature checks or social distancing standards.
That was roundly criticized by the Iowa State Education Association and the School Administrators of Iowa. The ISEA wants a 5% positivity rate. As it stands, nationwide surveys show 20-33% of teachers are unlikely to return to classrooms.
While the DOE cites local control, Reynolds decries it.
She put Des Moines, Iowa City, Ames, Urbandale, Waukee and other districts on notice Tuesday that if they started the school year with online-only classes, consequences would follow.
“Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they are defying the law,” Reynolds said. “If schools move to primarily remote learning without approval, according again to the law, those days do not count toward instructional time.”
In addition, she said administrators could face licensure discipline.
Reynolds contends they’d be violating Senate File 2310, which the Legislature unanimously passed, requiring schools submit return-to-learn plans containing“provisions for in-person instruction and provide that in-person instruction is the presumed method of instruction.”
The issue, though, is Reynolds’ high 15% positivity rate. Urbandale and Waukee are threatening to sue her. State Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, backs his local board.
“I think we need to get more local control back to school districts here in the state of Iowa and let elected officials — the school board members who are elected by the residents of their communities — make those decisions on what’s best for students,” he said.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls are planning scenarios based on the three options of in-person classes, virtual learning and a hybrid of the two, while bulking up on computers for students.
It would help if Reynolds occasionally provided a rationale for her decisions. State epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati called 15% “a starting point,” but wouldn’t say how it was determined.
Neither would Reynolds release her pandemic plan with its mysterious “matrix” to the Des Moines Register. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported it was done in consultation with Pedati and deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Ann Garvey, but not experts at the University of Iowa.
On April 15, Pedati asked the CDC for help with the coronavirus at meatpacking plants, according to messages obtained by the nonprofit Iowa Capital Dispatch.
“We are still working on gathering a little more information from our partners, and so are not quite yet ready to make a request but if it’s OK I would like to keep in touch as things evolve.”
“Partners” literally meant meatpackers. KCCI in Des Moines reported that Matt Eide, a Tyson lobbyist, “donated thousands of dollars to Reynolds’ campaign in 2018.”
On April 20, Reynolds said she’d discussed “strategies” with Tyson. Coincidentally, nine hours later Pedati rejected a CDC offer to assist with “contact tracing data entry, employee screening, foreign language barriers and other issues.”
On May 5, The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,600 meatpacking plant workers had COVID-19.
When the Iowa Capital Dispatch sought other emails, the state wanted $9,893.68 so a lawyer could review them first.
In addition, the public is clueless about how the $26 million Test Iowa data compares to other outcomes.
Reynolds’s approval rating for handling the pandemic is 28%, worst among all governors and 1% lower than President Donald Trump in Iowa, according to the COVID-19 Consortium involving Northwestern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northeastern universities. The average national is 51%.
Reynolds blames the alarmist media.
On July 16, the state recorded its 777th coronavirus death. Iowa has now recorded more than 900. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted in March that wouldn’t happen until Aug.4. It now projects between 1,100 and 1,800 Iowans will die from COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
The lower number is based on taking added precautions. That doesn’t seem to be an overriding concern with education.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.