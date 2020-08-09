Editorial: Reynolds, show your work on school reopening plans

Waterloo and Cedar Falls are planning scenarios based on the three options of in-person classes, virtual learning and a hybrid of the two, while bulking up on computers for students.

It would help if Reynolds occasionally provided a rationale for her decisions. State epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati called 15% “a starting point,” but wouldn’t say how it was determined.

Neither would Reynolds release her pandemic plan with its mysterious “matrix” to the Des Moines Register. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported it was done in consultation with Pedati and deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Ann Garvey, but not experts at the University of Iowa.

On April 15, Pedati asked the CDC for help with the coronavirus at meatpacking plants, according to messages obtained by the nonprofit Iowa Capital Dispatch.

“We are still working on gathering a little more information from our partners, and so are not quite yet ready to make a request but if it’s OK I would like to keep in touch as things evolve.”

“Partners” literally meant meatpackers. KCCI in Des Moines reported that Matt Eide, a Tyson lobbyist, “donated thousands of dollars to Reynolds’ campaign in 2018.”