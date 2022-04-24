EDITORIAL: Reward long-term energy ideas

President Joe Biden came to Iowa this month and granted a request that his political adversaries (and friends) in the state have been relentlessly pursuing: Full-year sales of E15 ethanol.

At an appearance April 12 at an ethanol plant in Menlo, Biden announced the EPA would issue an emergency waiver lifting the government’s summertime ban in the hopes that it will help a bit with gas prices – and send a message to the public that he hears their concerns over rising inflation and gas prices, and that he is doing something about it.

“I feel like I’m preaching to the choir here,” Biden said to a few dozen invited guests as distilled grain poured into the facility beside him. “This industry has a role to play in a sustainable energy future,” Biden said. “But I’m here today because homegrown biofuels have a role to play right now, if we work together. If we work together, prices will (come) under control and reduce costs for families.”

It’s pretty easy to see the appeal of such a move for a president whose approval rating, especially in red state Iowa, is pretty low.

However, if you read the range of commentary about the move afterward, the gist you got was that this won’t make much difference to prices at the pump – and in some ways it could have some offsetting impacts on the American pocketbook. Among the claims:

E15 sales are only available at a tiny fraction of filling stations, so most people won’t be able to buy it anyway;

The 10-cent benefit the administration says will result on average is small compared with how much prices have gone up already. Currently, prices are about $1 per gallon higher in Iowa than a year ago;

To the extent ethanol sales increase, it will be bad for climate change;

The greater E15 sales resulting from this move will actually push food prices higher by making grain more expensive.

Some of these claims are debatable. Either way, we don’t think the president’s move is likely to move the needle all that much, whether in terms of prices or his approval rating. But then, we could say much the same for most other politicians out there floating short-term ideas on how to help – and to show they care.

These include plans to issue rebate checks or, in the case of Illinois, a move to delay implementation of a planned 2.2-cent increase in the state’s gas tax, one of a package of election-year tax cuts lawmakers signed off on. (Legislators also unfortunately passed language to require filling station owners install large signs at the gas pumps announcing the delay. It’s our hope that somebody challenges this in court.)

In Iowa, Republican legislators wisely have resisted the urge to pluck the politically low-hanging fruit.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, in March said he heard “rumblings” about suspending the gas tax, but doubts a gas tax holiday is in the cards.

“We have roads and bridges that all Iowans want us to continue to invest in,” he said. Suspending gas tax collections “could potentially jeopardize those continued projects.”

We, like most people, hope gas prices come down soon. Rising prices ripple through the economy. But if there’s going to be a political payoff related to gas prices, we hope it goes to policymakers who offer the best ideas to create long-term solutions to improve fuel economy, diversify and boost alternative energy sources, lessen reliance on fossil fuels and find ways for Americans to conserve.

These are some of the real long-term answers to our energy woes.

Every few years, it seems, we go through a gas price shock, so we know there will be more down the road. News reports say prices are the highest now since 2014, which was just eight years ago. And, according to AAA, we haven’t hit the record high for Iowa. That was in the summer of 2008.

So, yes, we’ll go through price increases again. And we expect to hear then from politicians offering short-term ideas to help out.

But what this country needs is a long-term strategy. That includes buy-in from state policymakers in Des Moines, who need to understand that automakers are shifting quickly to move toward electric vehicles, even as our Legislature stays in park.

In sum, President Biden’s move to allow for year-round sales of E15 will provide a small benefit to motorists and a larger help to the ethanol industry in Iowa. We hope that voters remember that. Biden has been accused to ignoring ethanol. He clearly is not. But, whether it’s Biden or any other politician, we hope that voters will mostly focus on the big picture.

A meaningful, long-term benefit for Americans would be for policymakers on all levels to come together and fashion an energy strategy for this country that deals with the near-term danger of climate change while diversifying our portfolio of energy sources, so the next time we experience a shock in gas prices, we won’t be so vulnerable.

Those are the real steps worth rewarding at the ballot box.

