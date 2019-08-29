Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Aug. 25.
Four hundred years ago this month, the first shipment of 20 African slaves arrived on a cargo ship from what is now Angola. The anniversary, as The New York Times observed last week, marks the moment when the New World colonies began establishing their economic independence from Britain and propelled the country toward world dominance. Without centuries of slave labor forced to perform the back-breaking work that other countries had to pay laborers to perform, America almost certainly could not have reached the level of preeminence it had achieved by the dawn of the 1900s.
The nation’s success story is mythologized as the product of millions of bootstrap-pulling Horatio Algers getting the job done through hard work, honesty and determination. But that white-skewed version of history omits a very inconvenient truth: Millions of slaves did the hardest part while whites reaped the benefits of their labor. Centuries of such practices inflicted an indelible stain on America and exacted an enormous psychological toll on generations of blacks after the Civil War.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is among the leading conservatives who reacted angrily to the 1619 project published in last Sunday’s New York Times Magazine, insisting this discussion digs up issues better left dead and buried. As if to say: Hey, get over it. The Civil War is done. The North won. What more do you want?
The Civil War apparently isn’t over. Too many whites are striving to keep the memory alive by insisting that monuments, school and street names and other tributes to Confederate leaders be preserved in places of honor rather than hidden away in shame. Heather Heyer died during a counterprotest in 2017 when a white supremacist mowed her down with his car as this very debate about Confederate preservation played out in Charlottesville, Va.
About a decade ago, African American activists and a smattering of white supporters argued in favor of paying reparations for the crime of slavery. The movement died out when the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama, rejected the idea. But the movement is back again, largely because President Donald Trump has helped revive notions of white supremacy, including his remarks of support for the “good people” protesting in Charlottesville in favor of preserving a Confederate monument.
In the growing immigration debate, Trump has referred to African nations and Haiti as “shithole countries” while lamenting a lack of immigration from countries like Norway and Denmark. He wanted to buy Greenland and, presumably, absorb its white population. He disavows the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
Trump and his father built apartments in New York that excluded black tenants. The president’s daily pronouncements and tweets reflect an attitude of superiority that cannot be explained by anything other than thinly disguised racism.
The fact the most overtly racist president in modern times succeeded the only black president in U.S. history is no coincidence. Trump uses every opportunity to whip up racial division for the sake of his own political advancement. His fellow Republicans in Congress know what he’s doing and are fully aware of how repugnant it is, yet they don’t dare call him out for fear of alienating the very base that responds positively to his slurs. For their own political survival, those Republicans keep their mouths shut.
This context is exactly why the legacy of slavery remains alive today.
You have free articles remaining.
Speaking to Fox News, Gingrich denounced the Times’ 1619 project as “a lie.” He told Fox News: “Look, I think slavery is a terrible thing. I think putting slavery in context is important. We still have slavery in places around the world today, so we recognize this is an ongoing story. I think certainly if you are an African American, slavery is at the center of what you see as the American experience. But, for most Americans, most of the time, there were a lot of other things going on. There were several hundred thousand white Americans who died in the Civil War in order to free the slaves.”
Correct. There also were several hundred thousand white Americans who died in the Civil War for the cause of keeping blacks enslaved. Historical revisionists have tried to recast this fact by arguing, no, the Civil War wasn’t about slavery. It was about states’ rights. Those revisionists never seem to finish that sentence: It was about states’ rights to enact and enforce their own slavery laws, free of federal intervention. When protesters gather in cities like Charlottesville to defend keeping monuments to the “heroes” who fought for states’ rights, they are trying to preserve the memory of those who fought to preserve slavery.
Thus, what happened 400 years ago is absolutely relevant to what’s happening in America today. Slavery is dead, but the mentality that led to slavery — the mentality of white privilege and, yes, superiority — is still alive today. As Gingrich acknowledged, “this is an ongoing story.”
Also as Gingrich notes, from the viewpoint of African Americans today, slavery is absolutely at the center of their American experience. That’s because the nation never answered fully for its crimes. Justice was never served.
It was never enough simply to free millions of slaves and, as if to wipe the slate clean, declare, hooray, now you can go make a living just like any white person. It was tantamount to a two-mile footrace in which one person gets a mile headstart while the other must drag a ball and chain as the starting gun sounds. All along the way, the person with the headstart is cheered to the finish line, while the other is tripped, pushed, spat upon, insulted and handcuffed. And the crowd wonders why that person isn’t performing to his or her full potential.
It has never been a fair contest.
The justice system has been perpetually skewed against blacks. The labor market, likewise, has hobbled blacks with low pay and stunted opportunities while their white counterparts got a head start with superior housing, education, nutrition, transportation and health care. This is no Horatio Alger story. It was never a fair contest.
The topic of paying reparations has arisen anew. It deserves full-throated, loud-and-clear discussion with open minds and an open acknowledgement by our nation’s white leadership that America owes not just a debt of gratitude but an actual monetary debt to those whose ancestry of enslavement ensured this would never be a fair contest.
Any substantive reparation plan must be built around billions of dollars in federal and state expenditures to rebuild tattered and abandoned areas like north St. Louis, invest heavily in urban schools and job-training programs, and, in general, deliberately divert the resources that, for decades, have spurred white-dominated communities toward success at the expense of those who descended from slaves.
Try as it might, the nation’s hands will never be washed clean of this original sin. But a first step toward national reconciliation is acknowledging this anniversary for the historical landmark it truly is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.