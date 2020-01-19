Editorial: Port on Mississippi would benefit Iowa

There is a much to be gained in seeing this stretch of the Mississippi River as a single entity. It could mean more federal funds, and greater interest from economic development prospects.

That prospect alone is enough to catch our eye.

We’ve always known the Mississippi River is a highway of goods that move daily through our community. But when you consider the wider area from Dubuque to Keokuk, this section of river would be an even greater force, a superhighway if you will — the 68th largest port in the country and among the top 20 inland ports.

Sinkler has spent months on getting such a designation approved. Ten of 15 counties along this part of the river, among them Scott County, have already signed on. Advocates are hoping the other five do, too.

Within the Corps, this designation will carry resonance, he says. “The port is the natural customer for a Corps of Engineer district, or one of the natural customers,” he says. Sinkler, who was the Rock Island district commander from 2006 to 2009, is now an adviser at Washington, D.C.-based Dawson & Associates, though he says this is a volunteer effort and his firm is not involved.