EDITORIAL: Policing reforms long overdue

The Obama administration enforced that with consent decrees, but President Donald Trump scuttled them. In November 2018, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated, “It is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies.”

The 538.com website reported federal oversight may have had an impact on reducing fatal police shootings in the 30 most populous cities by 30% between 2013 and 2019. Yet it also showed those shootings increased in the suburbs and rural areas, negating the decline.

According to the Washington Post’s Fatal Force Project, more than 1,000 civilians have been shot and killed by police annually since 2015 (5,400 in five years). Most are armed white males, but black men are a far higher percentage. It doesn’t include non-shooting fatalities.

Thus far this year 97 law enforcement officers have been slain, following 147 in 2019.

This is a violent society — with as many firearms as people. For comparison’s sake, according to the Guardian, U.S. police fatally shot more people (59) in the first 24 days of 2015 than police did in England and Wales combined (55) during the prior 24 years.