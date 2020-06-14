EDITORIAL: Policing reforms long overdue

The death of George Floyd, the latest African American to plead “I can’t breathe” before dying in police custody, has prompted calls for law enforcement reforms ranging from procedural to radical.
In Minneapolis, where Floyd died, the proposed “defunding” comes after years of battling between city leaders and an intransigent police union resisting reforms.
Once sacrosanct police budgets may be cut in Los Angeles and New York City, moving some functions to other agencies where they rightfully reside.
Iowa legislative leaders have indicated protests could prompt changes.
“Those voices are being heard, and we’ve had conversations with the (House speaker) and with the governor about taking a very positive step forward,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “Hopefully, we can get something passed this session.”
Iowa Democrats want to ban chokeholds, end hiring of officers with serious misconduct offenses and give the attorney general and county attorneys authority to probe police misconduct.
School districts and religious institutions have been justifiably criticized for “passing the trash” — keeping silent about former employees fired for misconduct who are then hired in other locales. The same holds true for failing to decertify bad cops (“wandering officers”).
Following Floyd’s death, police practices potentially resulting in asphyxiation are being abandoned across the nation.
New Waterloo Police Chief Joel Ferguson, who is African American, has explicitly banned chokeholds and other high-risk techniques. While off limits since the 1990s and not included in training techniques, that was never stated in policy guidelines.
In addition, vascular neck and carotid restraint techniques, which cut off blood flow to induce unconsciousness, are now “unauthorized.” Officers can’t use their weight — including knees to the back and neck — to prevent a detainee from breathing adequately.
Congressional Democrats would mandate local and federal law enforcement agencies to provide data to the Department of Justice on deadly force by and against police officers as well as traffic and pedestrian stops. It has been a serious shortcoming in federal statistics.
The Democrats would make funding grants contingent on police agencies studying and creating new recruitment, hiring and oversight programs. The Justice Department would be required to establish a task force to coordinate efforts to investigate and prosecute law enforcement misconduct.
Some of that is old news. Three years after a video showed the brutal beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, Congress passed the 1994 Law Enforcement Misconduct Act. It allowed the federal government to sue police agencies engaged in “patterns and practices” of unconstitutional policing and not complying with essential reforms.
The Obama administration enforced that with consent decrees, but President Donald Trump scuttled them. In November 2018, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated, “It is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies.”
The 538.com website reported federal oversight may have had an impact on reducing fatal police shootings in the 30 most populous cities by 30% between 2013 and 2019. Yet it also showed those shootings increased in the suburbs and rural areas, negating the decline.
According to the Washington Post’s Fatal Force Project, more than 1,000 civilians have been shot and killed by police annually since 2015 (5,400 in five years). Most are armed white males, but black men are a far higher percentage. It doesn’t include non-shooting fatalities.
Thus far this year 97 law enforcement officers have been slain, following 147 in 2019.
This is a violent society — with as many firearms as people. For comparison’s sake, according to the Guardian, U.S. police fatally shot more people (59) in the first 24 days of 2015 than police did in England and Wales combined (55) during the prior 24 years.
“Defunding” police is not as nonsensical as it seems, if it means shifting responsibilities that shouldn’t be in the bailiwick of law enforcement, such as mental health.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent, Dan Trelka, the former Waterloo police chief, agree on that.
Thompson estimates three out of 10 county inmates — 60% at times — have an underlying mental illness and shouldn’t be incarcerated. It costs taxpayers $70 per day ($8,400 for four months) — not counting overtime while deputies transport inmates to the rare, remaining psychiatric bed.
Trelka said he’s “lost patience” with the lack of services for individuals known to harm themselves or others. “I can tell you about incident after incident where the current system is failing our communities.”
When police are asked to do too much, it detracts from critical pursuits.
From 1977 to 2017 police budgets tripled nationwide to $115 billion, but the national homicide “clearance rate” (arrests, not convictions) 50 years ago was 90% and is now 64%, according to the FBI.
George Floyd’s death may be the catalyst for change but, ideologies aside, “re-imagining” police departments is long overdue.
