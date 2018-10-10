Reprinted from the Sioux City Journal Sept. 26.
As Americans, we recognize and support — indeed, celebrate — the right of protesters to speak their minds and make their voices heard.
However, simple civility suggests the need for some societal boundaries.
In our view, public officeholders shouldn’t be subjected to what U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, faced in a Washington, D.C., restaurant on Sept. 24.
In a scene becoming, unfortunately, more and more common, Cruz was besieged by a group of shouting, heckling, chanting, in-your-face protesters opposed to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice as he and his wife, Heidi, attempted to have dinner. As a result, they left the place.
Besides not serving to advance a cause in any constructive way and producing nothing more than the requisite online video, the spectacle was staged in what was, in our view, a wrong place and time.
We don’t care what the issue is, if the protest is spontaneous or organized, if it involves an individual or group, or to what political party the target belongs, we believe even public officials are entitled to some quiet, uninterrupted time of their own, both in their home and away from their home.
Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., encouraged harassment of Trump administration Cabinet members over the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration.
“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she encouraged supporters.
We reject that kind of suggested strategy for confrontation.
If you want to protest elected leaders at any level over votes and positions on issues, protest away (in peaceful fashion, of course) — at places where they conduct the people’s business, like capitols and public office buildings and at scheduled public events at which they appear. Ample opportunities exist.
But we don’t think it’s asking too much to let them and their families, say, eat dinner in a restaurant in peace.
I guess the Sioux City Journal conveniently forgot about the Tea Party protests during the Obama presidency? Some of these protestors showed up armed with pistols and assault rifles. How about tone at the Trump rallies - reminds of film of the Hitler rallies prior to WWII. This "limits on protest" idea was started by republicans when U.S citizen's responded by the thousands to Trump's totalitarian agenda, assaults on the rule of law, women's rights, the environment, etc. It is called freedom of speech. I do not care what a Sioux City paper has to say about this issue, what is the Waterloo Courier's stance. Just wondering, does the Sioux City Journal have an opinion on Rep. Steve King's ideology or do they support his positions?
