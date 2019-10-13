Pat Grassley once lost his bid to become student body president at the University of Northern Iowa, but his political career has been on a rocket-like trajectory ever since.
His Republican colleagues recently selected Grassley, 36, to become the next speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives when the legislative session resumes in January.
Along with Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, 35, the new House majority leader, they will be guiding the chamber, both first elected in 2006.
They succeed Rep. Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, the first female House speaker, who isn’t seeking re-election, and Rep. Chris Hagenow, R-Urbandale, the majority leader alongside Upmeyer since 2015.
Grassley entered the House representing Butler and Hardin counties at age 22 — two years ahead of the pace of his grandfather, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa. He became chairman of the influential House Appropriations Committee after nine years, again besting his grandfather, who remarked, “He likes to remind me that it took 15 years for me to earn that gavel.”
The family name helped his first campaign attract $50,000 in contributions, including $2,000 each from such notables at the time as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, R-Tenn., U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., and New York Republican Gov. George Pataki.
The Grassleys — Charles, Pat and his father, Robin — farm 1,600 acres in rural New Hartford. As the former House Agricultural Committee chairman, speculation had Pat Grassley succeeding Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey, who took a U.S. Department of Agriculture job in 2017.
His grandfather told reporters, “I know darn well you expect me to support my grandson, and I am. I hope he’ll be appointed.”
That didn’t materialize, but Pat Grassley’s newest post came without help from his grandfather, whom he asked not to intervene.
With Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, 53, as the next speaker pro tem, the top three Republicans in the House will be rural legislators.
Grassley expects the caucus will pursue “common-sense legislation that we think will move Iowa forward,” not just rural communities. “It’s going to be things like workforce, child care, recruiting and retaining people to the state.”
He has championed rural economic development, as expected from a legislator whose largest constituent community is Iowa Falls, population 5,200. Last session, Grassley pushed legislation for rural communities to prequalify for projects, making economic development funding more accessible.
“We have communities like Iowa Falls close to Highway 20 with manufacturing, transportation and community colleges training workforces. They have the infrastructure (and) prequalify for the front of the list when we’re looking at economic development dollars here. (But) more and more small communities can’t compete because they don’t have the staff. Maybe they have one person working on economic development … and can’t compete with Des Moines,” Grassley said.
Rural Iowa needs all the help it can get.
Of Iowa’s 99 counties, only 28 have gained population since 2010. The 71 with declines are all rural. Iowa has a high proportion of residents over 65, but is close to the national average for those younger than 17. Those numbers are particularly acute in rural areas, so replacing retirees becomes problematic.
Rural Iowa has a higher rate of high school graduates, but a lower rate of college graduates, which impacts business recruitment.
“When I came up with this before the session started,” Grassley said, “I expected it to be much more of a war” between urban and rural interests. “The fact it wasn’t is a positive sign everyone is trying to reach the same goal, which is incentivizing economic development in rural Iowa.”
Quality of life also is imperative to realizing that goal: good schools, health care, recreational opportunities and clean water.
Grassley can do something about cleaning up Iowa’s water. The $282 million approved in 2018 — $156 million over 12 years for cover crops — is a drop in the bucket.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has ignored the 2010 referendum approved by voters — the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Act — to use three-eighths of a cent sales tax to improve, protect and restore the state’s nitrate-saturated waterways.
Given the state of the agricultural economy, farmers need all the assistance they can get to implement water quality projects. That would play well in the suburban districts, which are critical for the GOP, which has a 53-47 House advantage.
It also could help Pat Grassley emulate his grandfather’s career.
“Everywhere I go there’s this conspiracy theory that I’ve been groomed since the beginning of time to take Chuck Grassley’s seat,” he said.
We don’t know about a conspiracy theory, but he has granddad’s DNA. As House speaker, he has an opportunity to make a name for himself by 2022 if his grandfather retires.
