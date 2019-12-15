Iowa farmers and manufacturers relying on exports have good reason to celebrate now that the Trump administration and majority House Democrats have reached agreement on a new North American trade deal.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA would replace the outdated 1994 North American Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump called “our country’s worst trade deal.”
When the new deal is enacted — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it will be addressed after an impeachment trial — it would be an improvement over NAFTA. It has incentives to boost North American auto manufacturing, safety, environmental concerns, and protection of intellectual property, while lifting some agricultural restrictions.
While all are worthy pursuits, President Donald Trump’s hardball negotiating tactics inflicted collateral damage on U.S. and Iowa agriculture and manufacturing.
After imposing tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum, their retaliation cost U.S. farmers dearly, contributing to the 33 percent decline in Iowa farm income from 2013 to 2018.
The two countries account for $43 billion in farm exports annually. Pork exports to Mexico declined 13% in volume and 29% in dollar value immediately after the tariffs.
Canada, $4.2 billion, and Mexico, $2.3 billion, ranked 1-2 in Iowa exports in 2018, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, including $1.1 billion in agricultural products.
Iowa State University predicted in September 2018 that Trump’s tariff wars could create a $2.2 billion hit on the state economy.
Although U.S. negotiators reached agreement with Mexico and Canada in September 2018, the particulars weren’t revealed until May. Democrats balked at patent protection for pharmaceutical companies and had labor and environmental concerns.
Given the Democrats’ antipathy to Big Pharma, USMCA was a nonstarter with 10 years of exclusivity for biologics made from living organisms — groundbreaking drugs such as anti-inflammatory Humira, cancer-fighter Rituxan and Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis.
Big Pharma maintains such drugs are expensive to develop — priced at about $100,000 annually. According to the Food and Drug Administration, they account for 2% of all U.S. prescriptions but 40% of drug spending.
Currently, the U.S. provides 12 years of exclusivity, Canada eight, and Mexico five. The USMCA initially had 10 years of patent protection. Democrats were believed to favor seven years, allowing generic “biosimilars” to enter the market sooner.
They worried locking in 10 years would be a template for future trade bills, sinking domestic reform efforts.
The new version has no timetable, while replacing language for extending patent protections when pharmaceutical companies find a new use for an existing product.
The new deal increases the percentage of auto parts made in North America from 62.5% to 75% to be tariff-free if 40% are made in a “high-wage” factory paying workers at least $16 per hour (without an inflation index).
That’s triple the pay for Mexican workers, who get more opportunities to unionize. The pact will have new “enforceable labor standards” and safety regulations, including inspections of suspect Mexican manufacturing sites.
The International Trade Commission estimates that could add 28,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs; the Trump administration says 76,000. The downside, according to some economists, is that it will boost prices, possibly prompting more small-profit compact cars to be made in Asia.
Of note, the USMCA requires Mexican trucks crossing the border to meet long-overdue safety standards.
Significant environmental improvements include protecting whales, fish and other marine wildlife from pollution and overfishing. Mexico will do more to stop illegal fishing and subsidies for overfished species will end. Mexico also will ensure it is only exporting legally harvested goods.
Tighter protections for patents and trademarks for intellectual and digital property — from biotech to financial services —include issues unforeseen 25 years ago.
In agriculture, 97 percent of products had no tariffs, but Canada would open its market to more dairy products, while the U.S. would allow for more Canadian dairy and peanut products, plus a limited amount of sugar.
Despite NAFTA criticisms by Trump and the far left, it wasn’t such a bad deal.
Matthew Slaughter, dean of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, wrote in the Wall Street Journal in January 2018, “After canvassing dozens of academic and policy studies, I find that the U.S. gross domestic product is now 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent larger than it would be without NAFTA, a yearly boost of about $50 billion.”
But an overhaul was needed.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, acknowledged majority House Democrats’ concerns had to be addressed, but now some Republicans are unhappy. “It’s clearly moved way to the left,” said Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., said.
But those concerns aren’t sufficient to sink it in the Senate.
Grassley should try to convince his friend Sen. McConnell that Iowa farmers and others dependent on exports shouldn’t needlessly wait any longer. Get the USMCA passed asap.
