Editorial: ‘Parasite’ win is not absolution for Oscar

Five years after being lambasted for #OscarsSoWhite, the Academy Awards made history by awarding Best Picture to “Parasite,” the first non-English language movie to win it in 92 years.
The South Korean comedy-thriller satire about the clash of classes had an unprecedented grand slam, also winning Best International Film, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho) and Best Screenplay (Bong and co-writer Han Jin-won).
It overcame what Bong called the “one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles” and a meager audience, earning only $35.5 million in North America since October and $165 million worldwide, mostly in South Korea.
The Best Picture triumph was something of an upset given that the presumed front-runners were “1917,” a stunning cinematic achievement centered on World War I from British director Sam Mendes, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” a revisionist history of the Manson Family murders from director Quentin Tarantino.
But “Parasite” previously won the Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious “Palme d’or” and more recently top honors at the Screen Actors Guild.
This wasn’t a replay of 1999 when Steven Spielberg’s epic film of World War II heroism, “Saving Private Ryan” — inspired, in part, by Waterloo’s five Sullivan brothers — was robbed by a relative non-entity, “Shakespeare in Love,” produced by Miramax’s Harvey Weinstein.
“Parasites” has a universal theme, depicting the chasm between the wealthy and the poor. A street-smart family of clever con artists insinuates itself into the home of a wealthy family, oblivious that suddenly their children’s English tutor and art instructor and their housekeeper and driver are related.
It is a dark comedy thriller in the mold of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” full of twists and turns, devolving from humorous to horrific.
The title cuts two ways: A reference to a family that after failing to make a living folding pizza boxes attaches itself to a tech executive’s family, which is dependent on them to do basic tasks.
It is replete with metaphors, opening with a family living below street level desperate to get a free Wi-Fi connection from those above in their building, symbolizing the poor’s lack of connections to move up in society.
The barrage of metaphors is so transparent it is a running joke, with characters announcing, “That’s a metaphor!”
“Parasite” doesn’t demonize “the top 1%.” In fact, producer Miky Lee (Lee Mi-kyung), who accepted the Best Picture Oscar, is the granddaughter of Lee Byung-chul, founder of Samsung. But it does indict them for being clueless about the lower classes and tactless, describing how they smell “like the subway.”
Yet it also depicts how the poor turn against the poor in an effort to survive.
Bong is best known for two English language science-fictions films laden with social commentary and popular on Netflix — “Snowpiercer” about climate change and “Okja” about animal rights.
Its victory doesn’t mean the Academy of Arts and Sciences is suddenly “woke,” even after a series of post-#OscarsSoWhite Best Picture recipients supposedly reflecting a more diverse, less white male-dominated membership.
In 2016, “Moonlight” won for portraying a coming-of-age black gay youth, followed by “The Shape of Water” about a woman’s love for a Cold War-created, genetically modified “monster,” and then “Green Book,” based on the true story of a sophisticated black, New York-based jazz pianist chauffeured through the racist South on a 1962 concert tour by an Italian-American bouncer who overcomes his bigoty along the way.
But the euphoria over “Parasite,” including an extended ovation, didn’t mask old ways, including only one nominee of color in the acting categories — England’s Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” portraying Harriet Tubman, the anti-slavery “conductor” on the pre-Civil War Underground Railroad.
Joked comedian Chris Rock, she “did such a good job in ‘Harriet’ hiding black people that they got her to hide all the black nominees.”
Women, in general, were made to stay in their lane.
Two female-centric movies boasted Oscar winners, but only for traditional female honors: “Little Women” for Costume Design and “Bombshell,” about Fox News’ Roger Ailes sexual harassment of female employees, for Makeup and Hairstyling.
With some fanfare, it was announced that for the first time in the Academy Awards’ 92-year history a woman was conducting the Academy’s orchestra — for just one song.
Of note, though, two years after the late Kobe Bryant won for Best Animated Short, “Hair Love,” written and directed by former NFL player Matthew Cherry, took honors by showing an African-American father struggling to style his daughter’s hair.
“American Factory,” directed by filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, won Best Documentary, depicting the culture clash between American workers and Chinese owners at a Dayton, Ohio, business.
But at the end of the evening, liberal Hollywood still was struggling with being as progressive as it hopes society will aspire to be.