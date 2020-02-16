Editorial: ‘Parasite’ win is not absolution for Oscar

“Parasites” has a universal theme, depicting the chasm between the wealthy and the poor. A street-smart family of clever con artists insinuates itself into the home of a wealthy family, oblivious that suddenly their children’s English tutor and art instructor and their housekeeper and driver are related.

It is a dark comedy thriller in the mold of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” full of twists and turns, devolving from humorous to horrific.

The title cuts two ways: A reference to a family that after failing to make a living folding pizza boxes attaches itself to a tech executive’s family, which is dependent on them to do basic tasks.

It is replete with metaphors, opening with a family living below street level desperate to get a free Wi-Fi connection from those above in their building, symbolizing the poor’s lack of connections to move up in society.

The barrage of metaphors is so transparent it is a running joke, with characters announcing, “That’s a metaphor!”

