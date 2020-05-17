Editorial: Pandemic response proving prohibitive

In fact, the U.S. exported more protective masks in March than in any month during the past decade. A USA Today analysis showed $83.1 million in personal protective equipment exported in March, following $74.3 million to China in February.

Govs. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., called the scramble to buy supplies “a Wild West Show.” Along with Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., they circumvented federal restrictions on foreign contacts for PPE and ventilators, sometimes secretly flying them in.

Trump scolded Ford and General Motors on March 27 to “START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!” Neither had ever made one, but would.

Yaron Oren-Pines, a Silicon Valley mobile phone engineer, tweeted in response, “We can supply ICU Ventilators, invasive and noninvasive. Have someone call me URGENT.”

He never made a ventilator and never would.

New York officials maintain Pence’s task force recommended Oren-Pines. Three days later, they awarded him $69.1 million upfront in a no-bid contract for 1,450 ventilators — an exorbitantly overpriced at $47,656 per unit. New York has gotten $59 million back.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., can’t blame the administration for other problems.