Editorial: Pandemic response proving prohibitive

Some additional ailments associated with the coronavirus pandemic include heightened fiscal irresponsibility, delusional cures, cronyism and susceptibility to con men.
President Donald Trump ceded procurement of medical supplies to the states, while the federal government engaged them in bidding wars, driving up prices, blocking efforts to buy things overseas and intervening for political purposes.
For instance, federal officials stopped Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, both Democrats, from buying supplies. Subsequently, Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Martha McSally, R-Ariz., both in re-election trouble, announced acquiring them.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, wrote Vice President Mike Pence that he was “deeply concerned” with fraud, asking the administration to “take every reasonable effort to ensure the safety and security of our supply-chain so hospitals are not being defrauded or sold fake or faulty PPE.”
Fraud was a problem, but so was shortsightedness.
Pence’s COVID-19 task force dismissed a Feb. 14 memo from Peter Navarro, Trump’s director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, who asked, “Has the export of N-95 been halted? If not, why not? We are facing shortages of raw materials that suggest a constrained supply. We should not be exporting any more masks.”
In fact, the U.S. exported more protective masks in March than in any month during the past decade. A USA Today analysis showed $83.1 million in personal protective equipment exported in March, following $74.3 million to China in February.
Govs. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., called the scramble to buy supplies “a Wild West Show.” Along with Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., they circumvented federal restrictions on foreign contacts for PPE and ventilators, sometimes secretly flying them in.
Trump scolded Ford and General Motors on March 27 to “START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!” Neither had ever made one, but would.
Yaron Oren-Pines, a Silicon Valley mobile phone engineer, tweeted in response, “We can supply ICU Ventilators, invasive and noninvasive. Have someone call me URGENT.”
He never made a ventilator and never would.
New York officials maintain Pence’s task force recommended Oren-Pines. Three days later, they awarded him $69.1 million upfront in a no-bid contract for 1,450 ventilators — an exorbitantly overpriced at $47,656 per unit. New York has gotten $59 million back.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., can’t blame the administration for other problems.
According to BuzzFeed, New York issued contracts for more than $1 million to numerous firms without pertinent medical experience, including one that made hair and wrinkle removal remedies and Chinese iron ore and tool importers.
Newsom also was under attack for contracts made without vetting, notably a nearly $800 million deal for medical masks to a vendor — represented by a high-powered lobbyist — that didn’t provide most of the supplies.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., was forced to rescind a no-bid, contact-tracing contract with a software company operated by a Democratic Party consultant.
A March 16 tweet by entrepreneur Elon Musk boosted a Google document posted by lawyer Gregory Rigano, supposedly an “adviser” to Stanford University’s School of Medicine, that it had confirmed a French doctor’s hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19.
“Maybe worth considering chloroquine for C19,” Musk tweeted.
Dr. Didier Raoult boasted the anti-malaria and arthritis drug cured 973 COVID-19 patients in 10 days. Fox News commentators promoted it more than 100 times. Trump called it “a game changer” March 19, leading to $50 million in related federal contracts.
Except Raoult never used a control group, Stanford denied ties to Rigano and his claims, and subsequent U.S. studies found patients using hydroxychloroquine or in combination with azithromycin were twice as likely to die.
Meanwhile, the FBI arrested San Diego physician Jennings Staley for selling hydroxychloroquine treatments in “family packs” for $3,995.
According to ProPublica, more than a quarter of federal COVID-19 response contracts were issued without competitive bidding. The Army paid $415 million to transform buildings like New York’s Aqueduct Race Track into makeshift hospitals.
The Veterans Administration spent more than $160 million on no-bid medical supplies, ICU beds and ventilators. But it didn’t buy 125 million nonexistent respirator masks from Christopher Parris of Georgia who was facing charges of allegedly swindling 1,100 people out of $115 million and now faces an additional one.
Still to come is fraud in the $3 trillion CARES Act and subsequent rescue legislation, which forensic accountant Barry Sziklay estimates will be between $20 billion and $60 billion. Howard Arp, a General Accountability Office inspector, told Vox, “There’s always the opportunity for more people to take advantage of a program.”
Trump disregarded Congress’ intent to have an independent inspector general, instead installing White House lawyer Brian Miller, who stonewalled House requests for documents during the impeachment hearings.
That only invites more charges of possible cronyism in a process already as disease infected as the actual pandemic.
