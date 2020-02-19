Editorial: Outrage at DHS in Glenwood

Reprinted from the Quad-City Times Feb. 17.

In another lawsuit, filed last week, the accusations made by former workers at the Glenwood Resource Center, the Iowa-based facility for people with severe intellectual disabilities, are dreadful.

In the suit, six former Glenwood employees, including two doctors, claim there was a conspiracy to remove safeguards at the facility in order to conduct medical experimentation on the residents, including sexual arousal and deviancy research.

The workers say they were silenced and punished for complaining.

The Justice Department has already launched an investigation into the facility in southwest Iowa, which we’ve commented upon, but the allegations in the new lawsuit are outrageous.

The plaintiffs claim that top officials at the center ordered the purchase of silk boxer shorts and sheets, sexual lubricants and pornographic images to further their research. They say officials at the center also directed changes in medication for this highly vulnerable population to prepare for the research. No proper consent was sought, they say.

