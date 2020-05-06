Editorial: Opening an Iowa business or church in this pandemic is a choice, not a mandate (and so is visiting it)

Regardless of what the governor is allowing, opening is a choice, not a mandate.

After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopened the state in mid-April, a group of about 50 restaurant owners in Atlanta and Savannah issued a statement saying they would keep their more than 120 restaurant dining rooms closed. A movie theater owner basically said “thanks but no thanks.”

Iowa businesses can do the same.

They may not want to risk contributing to the spread of the virus. Or to force employees to choose between their health and losing their unemployment benefits if they’re afraid to report to work. They may worry about the backlash from customers who see opening as irresponsible at this time. A restaurant with a recently thriving drive-through or delivery business has less incentive to invite customers inside.

Churches can also choose not to hold in-person services. Some faith leaders immediately said they had no intention of doing so.

Each of the 3.16 million Iowans will have their own comfort level for exposure to others, which may change daily. People who are older or have health conditions should avoid close contact with others, no matter what reopens, as Reynolds advised. Many other Iowans should consider doing the same.