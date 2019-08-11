Black Hawk County prides itself on being front and center in its assistance to military veterans.
Yet, for nearly 30 years, the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs office was literally out of sight, and to many, out of mind.
In the early 1990s, the county VA office moved from a storefront on Independence Avenue near the Highland residential area to offices on an upper level of the then newly renovated Pinecrest county office building at 1410 Independence Ave.
So for nearly three decades the county VA office was fairly invisible to the general public. And if a veteran could find the office, the waiting area was sparse at best.
It occupied different locations at Pinecrest, and Veteran Affairs Commission meetings would frequently be held on a different floor from the main office. Sometimes the meetings were held in a basement conference room at the courthouse.
Most recently, the commission offices were located at the end of a narrow hallway on the east end of the central reception area of the old hospital building. A standup cardboard sign marked the entrance.
While the community profile of Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs was elevated considerably in recent years under the administration of now-retired director Kevin Dill, its physical presence was not.
That’s about to change.
The county VA office is about expand into a highly visible ground floor presence on the southwest corner of the Pinecrest building previously occupied by the Grin & Grow child care operation. It is being touted as a new veterans center in the community.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors said Tuesday they support plans for the center. They should, since three of the five supervisors are veterans.
“I think it’s going to turn out to be one heck of a facility that we all can be proud of,” said Supervisor Tom Little, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
The 3,500-square-foot area provides more room and better access.
“It really is an ideal space for what we’re looking at trying to accomplish here,” said Rory Geving, county building maintenance superintendent, noting the estimated renovation cost is now just $80,000.
He hopes the work can be done by January, pending approval of a construction contract.
The veterans center was the brainchild of Dill. It is expected to provide a space for veterans to gather but will include areas for fitness classes, presentations, counseling, meals and recreation.
“Now we can dream big and do some things to improve the lives of veterans and their spouses and families,” said Yolando Loveless, the commission’s current executive director.
Loveless said the commission has been seeking donations to furnish the new center but currently lacks storage space for those items.
“Somebody wanted to donate a piano,” he said. “We’ve already got a pool table donated, an elliptical bike donated. We’re telling our constituents to please give us some time because it looks like the ribbon cutting won’t happen until January.”
This is a much-needed and long-overdue improvement for veteran services in Black Hawk County and beyond, since the VA office often receives inquiries from veterans from other counties.
Former director Dill long said veterans needed a place where they could meet and recreate, in addition to just checking in for benefits. It was true for veterans of all ages and eras, but particularly for younger veterans who typically have not at this point joined traditional veterans posts in great numbers.
Moreover, it’s a place for those who bear the emotional and physical scars of war to meet and receive support and encouragement from other veterans. The county had made great strides in that regard with its “Coffee and Camaraderie” events at Clark and Associates and its outdoor veteran cookouts at parks in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Black Hawk County, through the dedicated efforts of Dill and Loveless and their staff, have earned the county a justified reputation for being a regional leader in veteran services.
The new Veteran Affairs facility at Pinecrest will be just further proof of that.
It is a strong statement that Black Hawk County doesn’t just care for its veterans, it values them. We are grateful for the service of so many of our fellow citizens who served our nation in uniform and continue to serve our country and community after their military service has been completed. It complements and puts a grace note on so many other veteran services and memorials across our community.
It is a statement that veterans can find the Cedar Valley a great place to call home — and to “come home” to following their service and sacrifice.
