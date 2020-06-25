Editorial: NASCAR still has work to do to eliminate its image as a racist safe zone

But the Talladega display made clear racist sympathies still abound among the NASCAR community.

President Donald Trump cannot have failed to notice. But rather than call those fans out for their racism, he has nurtured their support. In February, he drove the Daytona 500 track in his presidential limousine and cheered fans’ devotion to “God, family and country.” On at least one spot along the Daytona track not long ago, the

Confederate flag was hoisted on a pole above the Stars and Stripes.

The fact that NASCAR tolerated Confederate flags until just two weeks ago underscores the organization’s tone-deafness. Officials only imposed the flag ban after national outrage erupted over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Wallace had painted his car with a Black Lives Matter message before Sunday’s race. He was joined by scores of other drivers and crew members in a march on the track Monday.

The question all should be asking is why NASCAR events became such a safe zone for racists in the first place.