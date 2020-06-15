EDITORIAL:Mail-in voting popular, except with GOP

Republicans should have praised Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate for the record voter turnout in the June primary election, largely because of absentee ballots.
Instead, they chose to bury him, then had second thoughts.
Because of coronavirus fears, polling places were reduced — only seven in Black Hawk County — while 256 poll workers in Polk County opted out.
Pate anticipated the scenario, sending absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. More than 530,000 votes were cast — 420,000 absentee — obliterating the previous record for a primary turnout of 450,000 votes in 1994.
Pate wrote in the Des Moines Register, “Iowans are amazing. The level of civic engagement among our citizens is unrivaled.”
Senate Republicans expressed their lack of gratitude by passing legislation denying Pate the right to send out absentee applications. Instead, county auditors again would resume that responsibility — with permission of county supervisors.
“Let me make this clear: This legislation does not ban or limit voters to cast an absentee ballot,” said Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, the bill’s sponsor. “This bill is about security. This bill is to make sure someone’s vote is not erased by someone that is not legally allowed to vote. More people will vote under this bill.”
That dubious claim was disputed by the Iowa Association of County Auditors. The House overwhelmingly passed a compromise measure Thursday.
An amendment offered by Reps. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, and Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, would have the bipartisan Legislative Council approve any plan by the secretary of state, propose an alternative or decline to take action.
The attack on absentee balloting followed the latest unfounded assertion by President Donald Trump regarding election fraud.
After Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million, he blamed illegal voters and appointed a commission led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence.
Kobach cited 1,000 convictions for voter fraud since 2000, and 8,400 instances of double voting in the 2016 election in 20 states —a far cry from 3 million. A report to the commission did show 1,000 convictions for voter misconduct, but since 1948.
Iowa Republicans responded to that lack of evidence by passing voter reform legislation. A requirement to show an ID at the polls to effectively exclude nonexistent immigrant voters also made it more difficult for some seniors, who tend to be conservative and may no longer have a driver’s license.
Trump recently bashed a Democratic proposal for mail-in ballots during the pandemic. He told “Fox and Friends” it would result in “levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
He later tweeted, “Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”
Wrong. Michigan sent out absentee applications, not ballots, after passing a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding access to absentee voting, including online request forms.
Nevada, he tweeted, was creating “a great Voter Fraud scenario,” adding, “If they do, I think I can hold up funds to the State.”
Wrong again. It was a Republican, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, promoting a nearly all-mail election.
Washington, Oregon and Colorado already vote primarily by mail with numerous built-in safeguards, including bar codes. In Colorado, a voter can go online to see if their ballot was processed.
In fact, it was a Republican operative in North Carolina, where third parties could collect write-in ballots, who perpetrated the biggest election scam in 2018, manipulating hundreds of votes, leading to a prison term and a congressional election do-over.
Republicans once were the biggest advocates of absentee ballots, catering to conservative elderly voters. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, later the Republican National Committee chair, helped popularize it. So it’s counter-intuitive to cave to Trump’s fears.
But everything political is now upside down.
Democrats were the ones unsuccessfully suing Nevada’s Republican secretary of state from expanding mail-in ballots.
During a pandemic, elections should be streamlined for the sake of voters, poll workers and democracy. Pate proved it’s a popular idea.
