EDITORIAL:Mail-in voting popular, except with GOP

That dubious claim was disputed by the Iowa Association of County Auditors. The House overwhelmingly passed a compromise measure Thursday.

An amendment offered by Reps. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, and Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, would have the bipartisan Legislative Council approve any plan by the secretary of state, propose an alternative or decline to take action.

The attack on absentee balloting followed the latest unfounded assertion by President Donald Trump regarding election fraud.

After Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million, he blamed illegal voters and appointed a commission led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence.

Kobach cited 1,000 convictions for voter fraud since 2000, and 8,400 instances of double voting in the 2016 election in 20 states —a far cry from 3 million. A report to the commission did show 1,000 convictions for voter misconduct, but since 1948.

Iowa Republicans responded to that lack of evidence by passing voter reform legislation. A requirement to show an ID at the polls to effectively exclude nonexistent immigrant voters also made it more difficult for some seniors, who tend to be conservative and may no longer have a driver’s license.