Editorial: Let schools decide what's safe

Iowa’s rolling 14-day average of positive tests is just more than 10%, according to the most recent state public health data.

In Johnson County, the 14-day average positivity rate in Johnson County, as of Saturday morning, was 21.1%, according to state data. Members of the Iowa City School Board voted unanimously to utilize a waiver granted by the state to start the school year with online-only instruction.

Classes will still begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, but all instruction will be provided virtually for at least a two-week period. The Iowa Department of Education granted the waiver for virtual instruction to the Iowa City Community School District on August 26.

If outbreaks do strike Iowa schools, the general public could be left in the dark. The governor last week announced the state will defer to school districts and county public health agencies on sharing numbers about how many students and teachers are out sick.

Reynolds says the state will not publish districts’ COVID-19 data, or announce outbreaks as it did when they occurred at animal processing plants or long-term care facilities.

The state’s COVID-19 website only displays positive test percentages of counties as a whole — not individual school districts.