Editorial: Let schools decide what's safe

A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Quad-City Times.
About half a million students in Iowa headed back to school this week, and many of their parents are worried sick.
Rightfully so.
The state has shown its metrics for returning to classrooms are arbitrary. It’s misled the public about errors in its system for tracking COVID-19. And now the state’s teachers union is suing to block the governor from forcing students back into schools.
State leaders are losing the public’s trust.
As The Courier reported Wednesday, Iowa’s per-capita cases are now the highest in the nation. More than 1,100 Iowans have died of COVID-19.
Recently, the public learned the state’s system for tracking coronavirus cases turns out to have reported flawed data — information leaders used to determine whether it’s safe to return to school. The state’s medical director knew of the flaws for weeks ago but didn’t bother to say anything until after a health care worker in Iowa City noticed the errors, got a state worker to admit to the errors in an email, and shared the correspondence with reporters.
Meanwhile, medical experts from across the state say Gov. Kim Reynolds is unnecessarily putting students and teachers in jeopardy by requiring at least 50% in-class learning. That’s unless 15% of the coronavirus tests in a district are positive over the prior 14 days — a figure three times higher than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say is safe; the surgeon general recommends 10%.
Iowa’s rolling 14-day average of positive tests is just more than 10%, according to the most recent state public health data.
In Johnson County, the 14-day average positivity rate in Johnson County, as of Saturday morning, was 21.1%, according to state data. Members of the Iowa City School Board voted unanimously to utilize a waiver granted by the state to start the school year with online-only instruction.
Classes will still begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, but all instruction will be provided virtually for at least a two-week period. The Iowa Department of Education granted the waiver for virtual instruction to the Iowa City Community School District on August 26.
If outbreaks do strike Iowa schools, the general public could be left in the dark. The governor last week announced the state will defer to school districts and county public health agencies on sharing numbers about how many students and teachers are out sick.
Reynolds says the state will not publish districts’ COVID-19 data, or announce outbreaks as it did when they occurred at animal processing plants or long-term care facilities.
The state’s COVID-19 website only displays positive test percentages of counties as a whole — not individual school districts.
“State and local public health are working together, and then local public health is working with our school districts all across our state. So they are providing the information, and actually have access to the information sometimes before we do. So their information is more timely than what we have at the state’s perspective,” Reynolds said.
In the Quad Cities, public health leaders issued a new round of stark warnings. “COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and our schools will not be immune,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said last week.
We’ve already seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread when people are in close quarters like meatpacking plants, nursing homes, jails and factories. Who is to think school environments, no matter the precautions taken, will be any different?
Iowa’s state universities offer another hint of what may be to come.
As of Friday, Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, saw a jump in COVID-19 cases of 58% in the last 14 days and 69% in the past seven days while in Story County, home of Iowa State University, numbers were up 67% over the last 14 days and 74% in the latest week. The statewide level of positive COVID-19 cases among Iowans aged 19 to 24 has increased by 23%.
Those numbers spurred the governor to close bars in six counties, including three that house the state universities, Black Hawk County included.
The White House task force strongly recommends 61 counties close bars and limit restaurant capacity. It also called for a statewide mask mandate.
We think districts and parents would be much better served if they had more flexibility to determine what’s right for local kids. Illinois, for example, has given its districts more freedoms and is issuing better guidance backed by science and recommendations from health experts.
Iowa districts ought to have the same freedoms to make these tough decisions.
The state of Iowa is overstepping. These are unprecedented times. The state is not making decisions based on good science, it’s not been transparent with the public, and it’s refusing to listen to its teachers.
It’s time to let local people make local decisions. At least then, parents might have some peace of mind that the people making decisions truly have their best interests at heart.
