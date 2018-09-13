Reprinted from the Mason City Globe Gazette Sept. 9.
The typical reaction to stories related to sentencing of sexual assault defendants includes some form of “That’s it?” Too many plea deals, too little jail time, too little justice.
As society rightly shines an increased light on these cases, any change to Iowa’s penalty guidelines will require legislative leadership.
The most recent north Iowa case that drew that reaction involved a dependent caretaker. Instead of facing up to 20 years in prison for two felony charges, the man who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors will likely spend no more than four years behind bars.
Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey told the Globe Gazette the victim often leads prosecutors to those decisions.
“One of the things that I wish the community understood about plea agreements is that they are often the only way to save a victim from having to go through the incredibly difficult and painful process of a trial, as well as to guarantee a conviction,” she said.
We recognize and endorse that reasoning, but we also believe there are broader issues influencing those deals.
The courts are bound by sentencing guidelines set by the Legislature. The Iowa County Attorneys Association, when dealing specifically with sex crimes involving children, is against increasing “mandatory minimums” and instead lobbies for easier convictions. The notable example is the ability to tell jurors about a prior sex crime conviction with fewer restrictions.
The legalese and legislative word play to make that happen is daunting, but we support that effort.
A state report in 2017 identified judicial staffing shortages throughout Iowa. One judicial district, according to the report, needs five additional judges to handle the standard caseload for the area. Since that’s not the case, justice is often delayed and likely sometimes denied.
This undeniable issue can’t go unresolved. There are cost-effective fixes the Legislature can address in the upcoming session. There are also needs that will require shifting funds to the judicial branch — for more support staff, more defense and prosecuting attorneys, more judges — or finding a new funding stream.
While our legislators are expert at unfunded mandates, tending to our courts can’t fall into that category. The framework for justice isn’t free.
