Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Sept. 21.
Libel allegations always send a shudder through news organizations, but thanks to First Amendment protections affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court, judges rarely agree to hear libel cases against reporters and even more rarely do courts side with plaintiffs. The bar is set extraordinarily high for good reasons. Otherwise, corrupt officials like former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger could use frivolous lawsuits to bankrupt local organizations whose aggressive reporting exposes wrongdoing.
In Davenport, a former city administrator is trying a chilling tactic to punish the local newspaper for reporting that exposed backroom wheeling and dealing and cost him his job. The accuracy of reporting by Davenport’s Quad-City Times newspaper might not be adequate to fend off the “tortious interference” case brought by former city administrator Craig Malin.
The Quad-City Times, which along with this newspaper is owned by Lee Enterprises, published a series of damning reports in 2015 exposing involvement by Malin and Davenport’s former city attorney in the advancement of taxpayer-funded groundwork for a future casino project. The city council and mayor had given them no authorization to do so. The newspaper’s reporting led to Malin’s negotiated departure from office.
Recall the backroom wheeling and dealing by Stenger, who likely would have escaped public accountability if not for the Post-Dispatch’s aggressive reporting. Stenger and his cronies tried all kinds of maneuvers to silence this newspaper’s reporting but failed.
Malin tried a libel lawsuit in 2017 but also failed. Malin is instead suing the Quad-City Times for tortious interference, arguing the newspaper’s reporting interfered with his employment contract. In June 2015, the city council overwhelmingly approved a severance agreement that Malin signed. He’s now city manager in the northern California town of Seaside.
But his resort to a tortious interference complaint gives him the ability to sidestep the Supreme Court’s normal libel standard of proof for plaintiffs in news media cases — that reporters displayed a “reckless disregard” for the truth, and were malicious and premeditated in trying to damage the plaintiff. That’s why this case is so troubling. Adherence to professional reporting standards might not provide protection — as suggested by Judge Nancy Tabor’s decision to let the case proceed.
Attorney Sarah Matthews, with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, warns the case “could have a significant chilling effect” on news coverage.
The mere threat of a tortious interference lawsuit caused CBS News to back down from an investigative report on “60 Minutes” in 1995 exposing that a chief executive of a major tobacco company lied about his knowledge of nicotine’s addictiveness. Rather than face potential bankruptcy from such a lawsuit, CBS pulled back — even though the truthfulness of its report was not challenged.
The trial started Monday in Iowa. The only acceptable ruling would be one that upholds press freedoms and rejects frivolous efforts to stifle aggressive reporting.
