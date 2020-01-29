Editorial: Kobe, so talented, taken too early

He was brilliant and divisive. Coach Phil Jackson called him “uncoachable.” He feuded with co-star Shaquille O’Neal. After winning three titles together (2001-03), O’Neal was sent packing to Miami, winning a ring in 2006. Bryant teamed with Pau Gasol to win two titles in 2008-09.

After bowing out with a record 60 points in his final game, Bryant embellished his resume in business and the arts. He called on billionaires to improve his financial acumen and the likes of author J.K. Rowling to hone his storytelling.

Bryant Stibel & Co., a venture capital firm, had assets exceeding $2 billion with stakes in sports drink maker BodyArmor; Epic Games, which produces “Fortnite”; Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Dell. Forbes put his net worth at $680 million in 2016.

“The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” was a best-selling book. His children’s series featured Legacy, a tenacious 12-year-old female tennis player in the magical kingdom of Nova: “For Legacy, it’s the only thing getting her through the long days taking care of the other kids at the orphanage.”

In 2018, he was the first pro athlete to win an Oscar, turning his poem, “Dear Basketball,” into an animated short film, which he wrote and narrated.