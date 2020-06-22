Editorial: It’s time to rename military bases

Sen Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. It recently overwhelmingly approved examining the naming of military installations honoring Confederate leaders.
A retired lieutenant colonel who served in the Iowa Army National Guard, Ernst said it wasn’t a kneejerk reaction to George Floyd’s death.
“I hope that this is not just a one-off — ‘OK, we’re going to focus on it this week and then we’re going to move on to the next issue of the day,’” she said. “This is a conversation that we’ve needed to have for a very long time.”
Ten military bases — all in the South — and other military installations are named for Confederate leaders, some vile and incompetent.
Gen. David H. Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, wrote a letter to fellow Marines about banishing the Confederate flag from bases because it had “the power to inflame feelings of division” when the goal was unity.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper considered renaming major bases and installations.
Then President Donald Trump tweeted, “These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a.... history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”
The names reflect the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s successful effort to frame their beloved fathers’ fight as an attempt to preserve an idyllic way of life and states’ rights. They flooded the region with statues and monuments in their memory. Slavery was dismissed in their quest for “truthfulness.”
History tells a far different story.
In 1858, Sen. James Hammond of South Carolina gave his “Cotton is King” Speech, skewing the differences between North and South.
“Our slaves are hired for life and well compensated; there is no starvation, no begging, no want of employment among our people, and not too much employment either,” he said. “Yours are hired by the day, not cared for, and scantily compensated, which may be proved in the most painful manner, at any hour in any street of your large towns. Why, you meet more beggars in one day, in any single street of the city of New York, than you would meet in a lifetime in the whole South.”
Slavery was the overriding issue in statements of succession citing economic and religious reasons.
“Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery — the greatest material interest of the world,” Mississippi stated. “Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth. These products are peculiar to the climate verging on the tropical regions, and by an imperious law of nature, none but the black race can bear exposure to the tropical sun. … A blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization.”
“The servitude of the African race … is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator, as recognized by all Christian nations,” Texas stated.
To appease white Southerners, U.S. bases bear the names of contemptible people.
George Pickett is associated with the disastrous charge at Gettysburg that bears his name and accusations of cowardice. He was investigated for war crimes after 22 Union soldiers were executed at Kinston, N.C. A military panel found his men “violated the rules of war and every principle of humanity, and are guilty of crimes too heinous to be excused.” Pickett fled to Canada.
Gen. Braxton Bragg was so incompetent his biographer, Earl Hess, called him “the most hated man in the Confederacy.” He was relieved of his command after repeated battlefield failures and “wantonly shooting his own soldiers.”
Gen. John Bell Hood’s “recklessness” led to the fall of Atlanta and huge losses at the Battle of Franklin. Biographer Brian Craig Miller called him a “drinker and drug abuser. A dim thinker. … A tragic failure. A sad, pathetic person.”
Brig. Gen. Henry Benning feared abolition would lead to “black governors, black legislatures, black juries, black everything. Is it to be supposed that the white race will stand for that?”
Gen. John Gordon Brown gained renown after the war as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
These were not honorable people fighting for an honorable cause. Change is long overdue.
Ernst got it right: “This is a conversation that we’ve needed to have for a very long time. I just hope that we all can continue moving forward and have great compassion and just open up our ears a little bit, listen a little more and talk a little less.”
