Editorial: It’s time to rename military bases

The names reflect the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s successful effort to frame their beloved fathers’ fight as an attempt to preserve an idyllic way of life and states’ rights. They flooded the region with statues and monuments in their memory. Slavery was dismissed in their quest for “truthfulness.”

History tells a far different story.

In 1858, Sen. James Hammond of South Carolina gave his “Cotton is King” Speech, skewing the differences between North and South.

“Our slaves are hired for life and well compensated; there is no starvation, no begging, no want of employment among our people, and not too much employment either,” he said. “Yours are hired by the day, not cared for, and scantily compensated, which may be proved in the most painful manner, at any hour in any street of your large towns. Why, you meet more beggars in one day, in any single street of the city of New York, than you would meet in a lifetime in the whole South.”

Slavery was the overriding issue in statements of succession citing economic and religious reasons.