It’s a neat trick to try to convince someone it is in their best interests to raise their own taxes.
Except maybe when their kids are involved — or the kids who are the future of their community.
For that reason, we think most people concerned about education in Cedar Falls will agree it’s time to build a new high school to replace the 65-year-old existing landlocked facility.
They’ll have that chance Tuesday, when voters will be asked to approve a $69.9 million bond referendum to build a new Cedar Falls High School on land west of the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center on West 27th Street—a site previously owned by the University of Northern Iowa.
The project’s total cost is $112 million. Property taxpayers are being asked only to pay less than two-thirds of the project cost through the bond referendum; the rest, about $43 million, would come from local sales taxes, paid by anyone who shops in the city, resident or not.
We urge residents to vote “yes” Tuesday.
The chief reason is enrollment is increasing and costs aren’t decreasing.
That has become increasingly apparent since voters turned down a 2014 measure to build a new grade and high school. Since then voters passed a measure in 2016 to build the recently opened Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.
The enrollment wave that hit the grade schools soon will reach the high school — a building built in 1954 with 13 additions since. There is nowhere else to go at that site, and already congested parking will be pushed farther out into residential neighborhoods.
District enrollment has increased 20% in 10 years, as evidenced by the growth and new home construction in the south and west of the city.
You have free articles remaining.
That justified the location for the new elementary school in the southwest part of the city — and the proposed westward movement of the new high school.
But it’s more than “fish where the fish are.” The new school’s construction, if approved, would occur just as the city of Cedar Falls is completing an extension of Greenhill Road from Hudson Road to 27th Street, providing additional access, besides Hudson Road, between the new high school and the growing southern and west portions of the city. That will be a quantum improvement in traffic flow and accessibility.
It’s well known the residential tax burden in Cedar Falls is substantial. Therefore, we like the idea nearly 40% of this project is being paid for by anyone in or outside our community who takes advantage of the excellent retail base of shopping, goods and services we have worked so hard to build up in the city.
The “population bomb” of enrollment in the schools will move its way into the high school in a few short years. Time is of the essence, and the cost will keep rising.
School district officials estimate the cost of building a new high school has increased 25% since the defeat of the 2014 measure that included a high school. Those costs could increase by the same amount or more with another delay of several years. Meanwhile, the existing high school will be packed.
Building at the existing site, district officials say, would require more space. That means acquisition of private property around the high school. Building at the existing site is estimated to be 20% more expensive for that reason, plus additional time delays if property acquisition negotiations become protracted. And it would take private property off the tax rolls when a publicly owned site west of the UNI campus is already available. The existing building will be used for administrative and technology facilities, alternative school space and repurposed recreational space in conjunction with the city. Neighbors near the existing high school will not have an empty hulk of a building sitting in their neighborhood, but a utilized facility with manageable parking that could become a recreational asset within easy transportation distance.
A new building will meet current standards of accessibility and security. It will be climate controlled with space for additional education programs that did not exist and were not even envisioned in 1954.
For these reasons and others, we heartily endorse Cedar Falls residents voting “yes” Tuesday. With a 60% “yes” vote required for approval, every vote counts. We encourage anyone concerned about the future of their children and all youths of this and future generations in Cedar Falls to support this important public measure.
A “yes” vote is a strong statement to our fellow citizens, visitors, prospective residents and businesses, and businesses contemplating expansion .
That statement boils down to two words: We care. We care about our town. We care about our future. We care about our kids. And we care about each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.