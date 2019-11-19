Mark Cady, the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court who died of a heart attack Friday at 66, will be remembered as a giant of the judiciary who eschewed political ideology.
After he was recently named president of the National Conference of Chief Justices, predecessor Mary McQueen of Washington lauded Cady as “dedicated to fairness, access, and transparency in the justice system.”
The independent-minded Cady was the subject of wrath by social conservatives, but wasn’t a liberal either.
Born in South Dakota, Cady graduated from Drake University law school. The Fort Dodge resident climbed the state court ranks, thanks to appointments by Republican Gov. Terry Branstad to the district court, Iowa Court of Appeals, and then Iowa Supreme Court in 1998. He became chief justice of the so-called “Cady court” in 2011.
Iowa became the third state to sanction gay marriage in the court’s unanimous 2009 Varnum v. Brien decision, which Cady wrote.
Although the Legislature in 1998 had defined marriage as a union between only a man and a woman, Cady found the Iowa Constitution’s equal protection clause was paramount.
“Our responsibility … is to protect constitutional rights of individuals from legislative enactments that have denied those rights, even when the rights have not yet been broadly accepted, were at one time unimagined, or challenge a deeply ingrained practice or law viewed to be impervious to the passage of time,” he stated, adding that later generations would find laws “once thought necessary and proper in fact serve only to oppress.”
The first Iowa Supreme Court decision in 1839, he wrote, “refused to treat a human being as property to enforce a contract for slavery and held our laws must extend equal protection to persons of all races and condition.”
The Iowa high court, he added, was years ahead of the nation in ending segregation and allowing women to become lawyers.
But the decision made him a lightning rod for social conservatives who removed three of his colleagues in a 2010 retention vote. Cady was not on the ballot. Two years later, Varnum supporters led the campaign that retained Justice David Wiggins.
Cady also alienated social conservatives last year in Planned Parenthood of the Heartland v. Reynolds, a 5-2 decision striking down a 72-hour abortion waiting period approved by the Legislature in 2017. It also essentially made moot the 2018 “fetal heartbeat” law that banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
He wrote that Planned Parenthood’s “current same-day regime ensures that women who are conflicted or who need more time are, in fact, given extra time or are given the resources to pursue other options.”
He added, “Some patients will be pushed beyond the twenty-week surgical abortion cutoff and others will be pushed beyond the ten-week medication abortion window and will be denied the procedure of their choice. The delay will also expose women to additional medical risk. Finally, victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault will endure additional hardships, including jeopardized confidentiality.”
The decision was a catalyst for the Republican-controlled Legislature to change the state’s 17-member commission that nominates judges, replacing the sole state Supreme Court member with the governor’s appointee. It also reduced Cady’s eight-year term as chief justice, which would have forcing him to relinquish that position in 2021.
Cady managed to appall liberals by rejecting the restoration of felony voting rights, denied by the Iowa Constitution for “infamous crimes.” After Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack restored those rights, Branstad immediately revoked them, establishing a process for restoring them through his office.
The American Civil Liberties Union contended not all felonies are “infamous crimes.”
Cady wrote, “Constrained, as we must be, by our role in government, we conclude our constitution permits persons convicted of a felony to be disqualified from voting in Iowa until pardoned or otherwise restored to the rights of citizenship.”
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled juveniles convicted of murder could not receive mandatory life sentences without parole, an Iowan who participated in a murder as a 17 year old, but was not the killer, had his sentence restructured to parole after 25 years. Branstad then unilaterally made parole available only after 60 years.
Writing for the majority in Ragland v. Branstad in 2013, Cady helped strike it down, claiming it constituted a life sentence.
Cady was not Earl Warren, the conservative California governor turned liberal icon after being named the U.S. Supreme Court’s chief justice by Republican President Dwight Eisenhower. He was more akin to Anthony Kennedy, the high court’s swing vote after being named by Republican President Ronald Reagan.
Cady had his detractors, but his decisions were not predicated by political ideology. Ideally, that should be the standard for any member of the judiciary.
