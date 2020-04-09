Editorial: Iowa lawmakers should mark the 100th anniversary of our state parks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reprinted from the Des Moines Register March 27.

“Our parks and preserves serve as living museums and windows into the past, informing us of what Iowa once was and how it worked. … They invite us to ask where we Iowans are going, and then they show us how we might get there.” — From the new book “Iowa State Parks: A Century of Stewardship, 1920-2020”

The outdoors have never been more appealing.

Iowans are advised to avoid crowds. We are worried about the health of ourselves and loved ones. We may feel isolated, lonely and trapped inside.

But no one needs to practice social distancing with Mother Nature.

So it is a welcome time for Iowa to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its state park system and the foresight of those who established these spaces. It is also a good time to visit our parks.

That’s exactly what you’ll want to do if you get your hands on a copy of the new book “Iowa State Parks: A Century of Stewardship, 1920-2020.”