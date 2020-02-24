Editorial: Iowa failed Natalie Finn

One call was from a convenience store about the gaunt Finn sisters, seemingly homeless, panhandling for food and money with one limping. Five hours later, a neighbor called about Natalie, who daily had sought food and money for herself and sister, and was barefoot, limping badly, her feet covered with blisters.

Nicole Finn stonewalled the caseworker and her supervisor for months, claiming her iPhone was dead so she couldn’t receive calls, that she was sick and simply not answering the door.

Meanwhile, Natalie and her two siblings were kept for months in a bedroom without furniture, sleeping on the floor with the carpeting removed, regularly deprived of food and use of a restroom.

School officials made three calls to the DHS because the children weren’t attending classes. Nicole used a home school ruse to avoid mandatory reporters. Sabrina Ray, 16, of Perry, who died under similar circumstances in May 2017, also was home schooled.

The Legislature passed a 2017 law precluding public school officials from checking on home-schooled students or monitoring their educational performance.