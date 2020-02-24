Editorial: Iowa failed Natalie Finn

The Iowa Department of Human Services failed miserably in preventing the murder of a West Des Moines teen despite numerous warnings, according to State Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman.
Natalie Finn, 16, died from starvation on Oct. 25, 2016, after being discovered by West Des Moines police lying on the floor of her room in her own waste with a diaper on.
After weighing 107.2 pounds during a Feb. 22, 2015, doctor’s visit, Natalie weighed 81 pounds while dying. Her siblings Jaden, 15, and Mikayla, 14, also were starving and took months to recover.
Hirschman’s 160-page report last week on Natalie’s case is a searing indictment of the DHS and elected officials. She reviewed more than 3,000 pages of court transcripts and interviewed numerous witnesses, many ignored by DHS investigators.
A caseworker and her supervisor were fired following Natalie’s death, but systemic failures also were at fault in a department downsized from 4,998 workers in 2011 to 1,058, losing 558 field workers, including social workers.
Hirschman expanded upon a consultant’s December 2017 findings of high turnover and low morale; excessive caseloads; poor training; occasional indifferent responses to mandatory reporters; sloppy notetaking and recordkeeping, and prematurely expunging reports.
Also bearing blame is smaller, but not necessarily smarter, government with the Legislature lopping social service funding.
Following the 2000 death of 2-year-old Shelby Duis — found with massive bruises, burns, scars, starving and severe diaper rash — and her mother’s conviction, the Legislature established the Child Fatality Review Committee, but never funded it.
No cases were ever reviewed. When Hirschman asked the Iowa medical examiner to finally convene the CFRC to probe Natalie’s death, he declined. Hirschman wants the Legislature to review its commitment.
She detailed numerous red flags in Natalie’s case.
Joseph and Nicole Finn adopted the siblings from foster care and received state subsidies. The couple divorced in 2011. The children primarily lived with their mother, who ran a pet rescue operation.
From 2005 or 2006 — when Natalie was in day care — to her death, the DHS rejected 10 of 12 reports it received regarding the Finn children.
You have free articles remaining.
Hirschman found no written record existed of a day care worker’s report of ligature marks on the neck of a Finn child, consistent with a rope or cord in attempted strangulation. Nicole Finn promptly removed them.
On May 31, 2016 — nearly five months preceding Natalie’s death — the DHS finally opened another case, but without the urgency necessary following two calls that day to the West Des Moines police.
One call was from a convenience store about the gaunt Finn sisters, seemingly homeless, panhandling for food and money with one limping. Five hours later, a neighbor called about Natalie, who daily had sought food and money for herself and sister, and was barefoot, limping badly, her feet covered with blisters.
Nicole Finn stonewalled the caseworker and her supervisor for months, claiming her iPhone was dead so she couldn’t receive calls, that she was sick and simply not answering the door.
Meanwhile, Natalie and her two siblings were kept for months in a bedroom without furniture, sleeping on the floor with the carpeting removed, regularly deprived of food and use of a restroom.
School officials made three calls to the DHS because the children weren’t attending classes. Nicole used a home school ruse to avoid mandatory reporters. Sabrina Ray, 16, of Perry, who died under similar circumstances in May 2017, also was home schooled.
The Legislature passed a 2017 law precluding public school officials from checking on home-schooled students or monitoring their educational performance.
Nicole Finn was convicted in December 2018 of first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping Natalie’s siblings by confining them to a room. In a March 2016 text message she had written, “They are worthless. I can’t stand them. … I’m so done with this s—-.”
Joseph Finn got 30 years after pleading guilty to three counts of assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury.
The 2017 consultant’s report found Iowa child abuse investigations increased by 43% following Natalie’s death with more confirmed cases of sexual and physical abuse and neglect.
The ombudsman issued 14 recommendations for the DHS, which will implement 11, including improving its abysmal recordkeeping, a mindboggling failure of management to institute rudimentary practices.
What Hirschman’s report also brought to light is that regular doctor’s visits should be required when the state is subsidizing children adopted from foster care. If those children are home-schooled, the DHS must be allowed to monitor their living conditions.
The Legislature has allocated more money to the DHS, but must heed Hirschman’s advice about protecting vulnerable children: “I am seriously concerned that the recent budget increase is insufficient, especially in light of the increasing numbers of abuse reports and investigations since Natalie’s death.”