Editorial: Independent oversight is imperative

President Donald Trump has begun a worrisome purge of government watchdogs.
Intelligence community IG Michael Atkinson admittedly was a dead man walking after the impeachment hearings.
But the ouster of Defense Department IG Glenn Fine, whose peers selected him at the direction of Congress to oversee the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), has serious implications.
In 1978, Congress overwhelmingly passed the Inspector General Act, which President Jimmy Carter called “perhaps the most important new tools in the fight against fraud.”
The president nominates IGs “without regard to political affiliation and solely on the basis of integrity and demonstrated ability.” The Senate approves them.
To remove an IG, the president must communicate the reasons in writing the reasons “to both Houses of Congress, not later than 30 days before the removal or transfer.”
Trump didn’t offer reasons or warning.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, a champion of watchdogs, stated IGs are necessary to “help drain the swamp, so any removal demands an explanation. Congress has been crystal clear that written reasons must be given when IGs are removed for a lack of confidence. More details are needed from the administration.”
Trump appointed Atkinson in 2018. As a federal prosecutor, he helped take down Rep. William Jefferson, D-La., convicted in a bribery case with $90,000 found in his freezer, and Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., son of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who converted campaign funds into an extravagant lifestyle.
Atkinson’s downfall began with a whistleblower complaint from a member of the intelligence community accusing Trump of forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump. He was acquitted by the Senate’s Republican majority, some of whom felt Atkinson acted responsibly. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., called Trump’s action “inappropriate,” but not impeachable. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., added, “Lamar speaks for lots and lots of us.”
Grassley, in a bipartisan letter cosigned by eight senators including Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mark Warner, D-Va., wanted “clear, substantial reasons for (Atkinson’s) removal.” (Collins had opposed impeachment, stating, “I believe that the president has learned,” adding, “I’ve made very clear that I don’t think anyone should be retaliated against.”)
Trump clearly was retaliating, saying Atkinson was “not a big Trump fan, that I can tell you.”
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Atkinson should have advised “the executive branch (to) look at (the complaint to) determine whether there was any problem.” That Trump would have agreed to a probe is laughable.
Fine would have led the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, but his demotion to deputy IG precludes that. Former Trump Secretary of Defense James Mattis called him a “public servant in the finest tradition of honest, competent governance.”
Instead, Trump nominated White House lawyer Brian Miller as Treasury Department IG to do the job. Miller stonewalled House requests for documents during the impeachment hearings.
Trump claimed independent oversight of the CARES Act raised “constitutional concerns” and that he’d ignore language to consult with Congress before certain funds were spent.
Democrats were intent on keeping Trump and his family away from the money to preclude them from financially benefiting or allocating funds to political cronies. That concern may have been heightened after the unprecedented step of putting Trump’s name on stimulus checks.
After President Barack Obama’s $787 billion stimulus program was approved in 2009, Grassley said “any entity that receives billions of tax dollars needs” independent oversight.” We wholeheartedly agree that holds true today.
Justice Department IG Michael Horowitz may be out, despite investigating Obama administration scandals — the “Fast and Furious” sale of firearms to Mexican cartels in a botched attempt to track them and the IRS targeting conservative groups for scrutiny prior during the Obama administration.
Trump has vented that Horowitz didn’t find political bias in the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton.
Christi Grimm, the Department of Health and Human Services IG, could be dismissed after her survey of 334 hospital executives found insufficient personal protective equipment. Trump took that as a swipe at his administration rather than determining needs.
Trump isn’t the first president to go after IGs. In 1981, President Ronald Reagan fired all the IGs nominated by Carter.
President Barack Obama fired AmeriCorps IG Gerald Walpin in 2009 without explanation while investigating the possible misuse of funds by Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, a former NBA All-Star and Obama pal.
In 2014, 47 of the 73 inspectors general alleged the Obama administration systematically stonewalled their “ability to conduct our work thoroughly, independently, and in a timely manner” while withholding potentially incriminating documents.
Grassley’s letter is a start. But, as Hamlet said, it’s “words, words, words.” Given Trump’s claim about “total” authority, Congress should take steps to reassert that CARES funding oversight is independent.
