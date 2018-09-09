In a city the size of Waterloo, a $6,000 budget item isn’t a very big drop in the overall bucket. However, when it’s $6,000 of taxpayers’ money that could have been easily saved, it’s apt to rouse some attention.
And there’s been plenty of attention around how and when Waterloo will end up filling the council seat vacated by the resignation of Chris Shimp on Aug. 10.
Appointment, general election or special election?
Things aren’t so easy for a council so discernibly divided along such familiar lines. Options and dates were discussed for nearly a month before the council voted 6-0 last week for a special election to be held Dec. 11.
First, councilmen Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs again supported attempting to fill the seat through an appointment process, claiming that particular strategy would have served the dual purpose of saving the $6,000 cost of a special election and get the seat filled quickly.
However, councilmen Jerome Amos Jr. and Pat Morrissey argued against that action, noting Schmitt, Jacobs and Margaret Klein had previously blocked a measure to hold the Ward 5 election at the same time as the general election.
“We had the opportunity to actually have an election with no cost to the taxpayers at all,” Amos said, referring to the November general election.
During a prior August meeting, council members Sharon Juon, Morrissey and Amos all supported holding the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election. Schmitt, Jacobs and Klein pushed for the Dec. 11 date, saying it was worth the cost to keep the vote away from partisan federal midterm elections.
Now the taxpayers will fork over $6,000 to pay for a special election five weeks after the general election.
In theory, an appointment process indeed could have saved time and money. However, all council members were aware of a petition drive conducted by a private citizen that would have forced a special election, effectively thwarting any appointment process.
It’s apparent to all who follow the drama of the Waterloo City Council that factions and strategies are playing a large part in this game. There are two distinct sides, both attempting to secure a meaningful council voting bloc going into the future.
Schmitt had earlier suggested a single ward council race would simply get lost in the shuffle of the general election. It certainly could have. However, the competitiveness of the midterms will theoretically bring out more voters.
Isn’t a strong voter turnout a good thing?
Conversely, an appointment process — sans a pending petition — also could have avoided the cost. But it probably would have provided a lot of friction, as well. Such a process would almost surely have resulted in council fireworks — considering the split in ideologies. With both sides vying for a fourth vote for their respective voting blocs, getting four out of six council votes for an appointment, we believe, would have been a minor miracle.
The more probable scenario is the council would have expended a lot of time and effort without emerging with a consensus appointment. Compromise would not have been something we would predict under that scenario, and with history as guide we wouldn’t expect either side to acquiesce.
Before last week’s decision, separate votes for three dates — Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 11 — each failed. Of course, on 3-3 tie votes. These failures to reach a consensus effectively pushed the special election date back. With last week’s vote, the election will be held at the earliest possible date allowed by state law, Dec. 11, due to the four-week “blackout” period on either side of the Nov. 6 general election.
Meanwhile, without a seventh City Council member, we will be looking at predictable 3-3 tie votes and the inability to make decisions on city business for a full third of the year.
This is an election that should have coincided with the general election. The irony here is the argument a general election would include federal and state partisan politics has effectively exposed local partisan politics.
And, according to City Clerk Kelley Felchle, the special election will require some reshuffling of the budget.
“We did cut our elections budget this year, so there is no money for (an election)” she said.
The irony, huh?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.