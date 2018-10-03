In the end, President Donald Trump will have another conservative jurist on the U.S. Supreme Court. An FBI investigation will determine if it’s Brett Kavanaugh.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to confirm him, 11-10, along party lines, but with conditions stipulated by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., that the FBI probe allegations of sexual misconduct.
Flake had the support of Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, which prompted Trump to authorize a week-long probe. Republicans can’t afford two defectors if Democratic opposition is solid.
Christine Blasey Ford, a California university psychologist, accused Kavanaugh, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, of sexual misconduct during a summer 1982 incident when he was 17, she 15.
Kavanaugh didn’t help his cause with intemperate and occasionally implausible statements, following Ford’s testimony, which even Trump called “very compelling.”
In a contentious “he said, she said” battle, an independent arbiter should weigh in.
Republicans had resisted that, noting Kavanaugh had been cleared by the FBI six times previously for various public positions, including working for Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr’s investigation of President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush.
Kavanaugh’s partisan tirade against Democrats had historical basis.
Democrats held up Kavanaugh’s 2003 nomination to the circuit court for three years primarily due to his role vigorously promoting Clinton’s impeachment. His August 1998 memo about Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky included inflammatory questions about oral sex and masturbation.
While we share disgust over Clinton’s deplorable behavior, Robert Bittman, the deputy counsel, later said Kavanaugh “realized in retrospect that (the memo) was over the top.”
Just before Kavanaugh was finally approved in 2006, the American Bar Association reduced its recommendation of him from “highly qualified” to “qualified.”
The ABA committee chair wrote, “One interviewee remained concerned about the nominee’s ability to be balanced and fair should he assume a federal judgeship. Another interviewee echoed essentially the same thoughts: ‘(He is) immovable and very stubborn and frustrating to deal with on some issues.’”
As we wrote in August, we felt Kavanaugh possibly appealed to Trump because of his 2009 Minnesota Law Review article, stating, “I believe that the president should be excused from some of the burdens of ordinary citizenship while serving in office … Even the lesser burdens of a criminal investigation — including preparing for questioning by criminal investigators — are time-consuming and distracting.”
Kavanaugh’s testimony Thursday raised concerns, including his recollection of events pertaining to the Ford allegations at a house in the Bethesda, Md., area.
She claimed Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, “were extremely inebriated.” While she was climbing a flight of stairs to get to the bathroom, she contended they grabbed her, pushed her into a bedroom and locked the door. Kavanaugh, she recounted, got on top of her.
“I believed he was going to rape me,” Ford said. “I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most.”
She added, “The uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense” was her strongest memory.
According to Ford, she knew Kavanaugh because that spring and summer she dated his football teammate, Chris Garrett, nicknamed “Squi” on the calendar Kavanaugh provided about the period in question.
Ford produced affidavits from four people to whom she told her story prior to Kavanaugh’s nomination, but some inconsistencies exist in her account.
Republicans refused to subpoena Judge, a conservative blogger who once wrote about the exploits of “Bart O’Kavanaugh” in a memoir about teenage alcoholism. High school and Yale University associates have claimed Kavanaugh drank heavily and associated with men who preyed on women.
Kavanaugh described himself in the 1983 Georgetown Prep yearbook as treasurer of the “100 Kegs or Bust” club.
Surprisingly, Democratic senators did not pursue that line about drinking. Then again, the Republicans’ female designated hitter, Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, was sidelined after her questions asking Kavanaugh about Ford’s allegations seemed to hurt him.
Ford passed a polygraph test. Kavanaugh refused to take one “because they’re not reliable.” Yet in a 2016 decision he wrote, “The government has satisfactorily explained how polygraph examinations serve law enforcement purposes.”
If Kavanaugh doesn’t pass muster, it may be a Pyrrhic victory for Democrats.
Expect Trump to appoint another Catholic justice — his previous finalists all were Catholic. (The four remaining conservatives on the court were raised in the faith, while one, Sonia Sotomayor, joins three Jewish justices on the left.)
To fire up his base that choice could be Amy Coney Barrett, 46, of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a former Antonin Scalia clerk, social conservative favorite and possibly further right than Kavanaugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.