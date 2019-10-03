Reprinted from the Dubuque Telegraph Herald Sept. 25.
For citizens who are interested in government transparency — and that should be all of us — a recent story should have been troubling.
Troubling for multiple reasons.
The Associated Press reported that the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, a governmental body, routinely conducts its public meetings at resorts out of state. As it relates to the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool — how many of us even knew such an entity existed? — when we say “out of state,” we’re not talking about a Council Bluffs-based entity scooting across the Missouri River into Omaha for a meeting, or a public body from Dubuque holding a meeting at The Galena Territory in Illinois. Even that would raise concerns, but nothing like the egregious actions of the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool.
No, ICAP, which runs a group insurance program for hundreds of public bodies, from townships to cities to county fairs, routinely conducts two public meetings a year out of state — usually in Michigan in summer and Florida in the winter. Sure, Iowans are welcome to attend those meetings — they just need to pay their own way to Mackinaw Island or Marco Island or whatever lavish location ICAP board members choose for themselves.
And on the four occasions a year when the Des Moines-based public body meets in Iowa, sessions were usually conducted at members-only clubs, such as the Embassy Club West and Hyperion Field Club. It is reminiscent of the Dubuque Airport Commission, which, in the early 1990s, hunkered down for its official meetings at Dubuque Golf and Country Club. Terry Duggan, mayor at the time, saw to it that the commission stopped that and moved to a neutral site in a public venue. Citizens who want to attend a governmental meeting should not be made to feel like gate-crashers.
The state’s Open Meetings Law, Chapter 21 of the Iowa Code, explains that the intent of the law is to ensure “that the basis and rationale of government decisions, as well as those decisions themselves, are easily accessible to the people.” Should there be any ambiguity, the law continues, resolution should come down in favor of openness. Section 21.4 clearly states “each meeting shall be held at a place reasonably accessible to the public and at a time reasonably convenient to the public, unless for good cause such a place or time is impossible or impracticable.” Easily accessible — if you can afford the time and expense getting to St. Joseph, Mich.
The AP reported that, not only do ICAP board members enjoy taxpayer-funded reimbursement for hotels, meals and travel associated with their junkets — one “public” meeting in Florida lasted 29 minutes — they have tripled their own pay to $300 a day for attending them. Fortunately for taxpayers, spouses or guests of board members who come along have to pay their own way.
You have free articles remaining.
In the face of these facts, the board chairman appears to be taking a page from the playbook of a certain national figure: deny, deny, deny.
Jody Smith, who has been board chairman since 1992 — that’s right, 1992 — defends these practices. The board hasn’t met in Michigan, home state of its insurance pool administrator, and Florida, site of a reinsurance conference, every year. He’s right: The board has, on a couple of occasions this decade, met at a Lake Okoboji resort in Iowa. But, at this point, they plan to go back to Michigan next summer.
It’s incredible that Smith — and the rest of his board, apparently — don’t see the problem of spending Iowans’ tax dollars to generously compensate themselves and, especially, bolster the tourism industries of Michigan and Florida.
If the board needs to work “in-person” with its pool administrator, York Risk Services, as Smith argues, York can’t send its people, at its expense, to Iowa? Who’s the customer in that business relationship anyway?
If the site of those meetings, out of state and in private clubs, doesn’t violate the letter of the law — and it’s hard to see how it doesn’t — it definitely violates the spirit. If lawmakers or the attorney general need to clarify the law, they should.
ICAP board members should be embarrassed. According to their website, they include several Northeast Iowans, including state Rep. Michael Bergan, of Winneshiek County; David Hageman, Winneshiek County Landfill; Larry Burger, Lake Delhi Combined Rural Water Association; and Tom Roth, City of Bellevue.
Since Smith continues to defend the practice — by the way, what public body allows the same person to be a member for 32 years and its chair for 27 years? — we call on others on the board to do the right thing. They should cancel their out-of-state junkets and find a public venue for their governmental meetings.
Barring some rare and exceptional circumstances, all Iowa governmental bodies should meet in Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.