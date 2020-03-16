Editorial: How to bungle a pandemic

It stopped flights from China, quarantined people suspected of having the virus, created a hotline for suspected cases, required fever checks for people entering schools and public buildings, established policies for schools and businesses, rationed masks, provided hand sanitizers in almost all public buildings, and constantly apprised the public of new developments.

Taiwan has had only 48 cases of the coronavirus and one COVID-19 fatality.

As of Saturday, Iowa had 19 cases, the U.S. 2,900 cases and 59 deaths and, globally, the count was 156,000 cases and 5,800 deaths.

U.S. officials were slow to react despite the writing on the wall.

President Donald Trump was more concerned about a stock market panic rather than proactive measures. He likened COVID-19 to the flu, insisted it was “totally under control,” that “anyone who wants a test can get a test,” and that “a lot of people think it goes away in April with the heat.”

Yet the market wanted action, not false assurances, falling 2,353 points Thursday after a presidential address short on substance. It regained 1,985 points Friday after Trump declared a national emergency, freeing $50 billion and encouraging private, state and university labs to join the fight.