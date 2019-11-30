Make your own nostalgia this holiday shopping season.
You can’t do it by tapping a keyboard or clicking a mouse.
A local radio station recently aired folks’ reminiscences about Thanksgiving weekend and the beginning of the holiday shopping season.
In Waterloo, for example, some longtime residents will recall a Thanksgiving night Christmas tree lighting in Washington in the late 1960s. Then-Waterloo Mayor Lloyd Turner did the honors and Bonnie Noonan, “Miss Bonnie” from the “Romper Room” kids TV show on KWWL, made a guest appearance.
All the stores were downtown then, and folks flocked to them. All the downtown streets were renamed with holiday monikers, like “Christmas Lane” and “Santa Claus Avenue.”
Downtown was lit up like the Las Vegas Strip, with lighted overhead Christmas decorations strung across the street in almost every block. If the weather was a bit blustery it simply added to the festive mood of season as you scampered from storefront to storefront.
To those who long for those days, they’re not gone. Far from it. Both downtown Cedar Falls and Waterloo each had their holiday opening events this weekend – Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls and Winter Wonder’Loo in Waterloo — and will have promotions throughout the holiday season.
Despite what you may have heard about malls struggling, while you will indeed find some empty storefronts, many more are still full, with longtime mainstays and seasonal shops. A recent walk through Crossroads Center revealed a main floor full of fun and interesting seasonal merchants ripe for the browsing. Girls can still go to Claire’s, teens and college students can find irreverent gifts and cult favorites at Spencer’s. The food courts are still busy at both Crossroads and College Square, and the theaters are bustling as the holiday movie season is in full swing. Why not go and get tickets early and then shop until your movie starts? There’s also no shortage of stores and shops on the malls’ peripheries.
And the Highway 58/Viking Road interchange is virtually complete, improving access to the booming East Viking Road commercial area. For those wanting a less busy route, there’s always Cedar Heights Drive and Viking Road from the east or Hudson Road and Viking from the west.
You have free articles remaining.
We’ve had several years of busy road construction around our major thoroughfares — the Viking/58 interchange, U.S. Highway 63 in east Waterloo, U.S. Highway 20 near Crossroads and the ongoing reconstruction of University Avenue, now complete in Cedar Falls. Merchants along those thoroughfares have striven mightily to hang in there through years of construction and detours. They’re still there — for us. They deserve our support.
The holiday season is a critical, make-or-break time for many merchants. It’s especially crucial this year with a shortened shopping season due to Thanksgiving falling later on the calendar. If you want to see your favorite stores around next year and into the foreseeable future, patronize them now.
Besides, think about your family. The best way to get you and your kids off the computer is to get out and shop, do things as a family and have fun. Don’t relegate your kids to a virtual visit with Santa. To borrow a line from an old Motown song, “ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby.”
And shopping is good exercise. You’ll burn more calories and get more of a workout walking around and in and out of stores and malls than tapping a keyboard or clicking a mouse shopping online.
It’s the best antidote for cabin fever. And the best prescription for a healthy, vital, local economy.
So shop local, folks. Especially the places owned by your friends and neighbors right here in the Cedar Valley.
Hit the bricks, not the mouse. Your friends in the shops are waiting to help you. Don’t be shy.
To steal a Beatles lyric, the Christmas cheer you take is equal to the cheer you make. Make that cheer happen right here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.