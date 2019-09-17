Ahead of a massive lawsuit next month in Cleveland brought by more than 2,300 entities against opioid manufacturers, 23 states, city and county governments and hospitals announced a settlement with Purdue Pharma amounting to $10 billion to $12 billion.
Iowa and 22 other states —with Democratic attorneys general — deferred, deeming the amount insufficient.
Under the deal, Purdue Pharma — the Connecticut company that developed OxyContin and is owned by the Sackler family — will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It will become a new company selling OxyContin and other medicines with all profits going to the plaintiffs. Purdue Pharma would donate drugs for addiction treatment and overdose reversal, including those in development.
The Sackler family would pay $3 billion in cash over seven years without admitting wrongdoing.
On Sunday, the Sacklers tried to force the issue, stating Purdue Pharma would file for bankruptcy. The family would pay $3 billion from the sale of their Mundipharma subsidiary in India.
According to Forbes magazine, the Sacklers are worth $13 billion. The New York attorney general’s office has been tracing their money stashed in offshore accounts. It found $1 billion Friday.
Purdue Pharma got approval from the Food and Drug Administration for OxyContin in 1996, which it described as a miracle painkiller.
It misled the FDA, claiming it had 12-hour effectiveness when trial studies frequently showed it had an eight-hour duration. To meet the 12-hour goal, it goaded physicians to up the dosage from 10 mg. to 80 mg., which also increased profit margins. Documents showed wholesalers paid an average of $97 for a bottle of 10-milligram pills, $630 for 80 milligrams in 2001.
Although it’s a first cousin to heroin, the company told salespeople to say its leading side effect was constipation, not depression or death.
In 2007, Purdue and three executives pleaded guilty to criminal charges of misleading doctors and the public about the safety of OxyContin and paid a $635 million fine.
Opioids became so pervasive a 2010 Johns Hopkins University study found by 2010 one of every five visits to a doctor for pain resulted in a prescription for a narcotic painkiller. OxyContin had a third of painkiller revenues that year. It brought in $31 billion for Purdue Pharma.
The opioid crisis took an annual economic toll of $500 billion on the nation, according to a 2017 study by the White House Council of Economic Advisors.
The prescription drug epidemic claimed more than 200,000 lives from overdoses since 1999. Another 200,000 died from illegal opiates — ranging from heroin to fentanyl — often smuggled into the country from Mexico and China.
Big Pharma has been pounded in the courts recently in opioid cases.
Johnson & Johnson lost $572 million in late August in Oklahoma, where District Judge Thad Balkman ruled it violated the state’s “public nuisance” law by causing “exponentially increasing rates of addiction, overdose deaths” and babies born exposed to opioids. Oklahoma had sought $893 million annually or $17 billion over 20 years.
Johnson & Johnson contracts with poppy growers in Tasmania to supply 60 percent of the opiate ingredients that drug companies use for opioids.
Oklahoma settled earlier with Purdue Pharma and Israeli-based Teva Pharmaceuticals for $270 million and $85 million, respectively, but the companies can write that off as donations to the newly created University of Oklahoma’s Center for Wellness and Recovery.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is right not to let the Sacklers off the hook.
“I believe they have the ability and responsibility to pay more than the $3 billion they guaranteed to pay under the agreement,” Miller stated, adding, “Our goal remains the same: Holding Purdue Pharma accountable for helping create a public health crisis and securing funding to assist the many Iowa victims of this tragedy.”
Iowa’s lawsuit states, “Prescription opioid deaths in Iowa have quadrupled in the past 20 years, making it one of only four states to see such a large increase.”
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 2,051 Iowans died in opioid-related incidents from 2000 and 2018. Substance-use disorder treatment admissions rose from 653 in 2005 to 2,506 in 2015. OxyContin, as a gateway drug, prompted addicts to seek out other prescription narcotics, illegal fentanyl and heroin.
A $12 billion settlement sounds substantive, but pales against the societal damage using any economic yardstick.
Even if Big Pharma is called to account in the U.S, it is profiting handsomely from opiate epidemics overseas. In India, a market of 1.37 billion people, the demand for prescription (and illegal) narcotics is booming.
This class-action action suit needs to go forward. For too long Big Pharma has tried to keep information about its role in the opiate epidemic from public scrutiny. The nation needs to see the evidence, hear the defense and consider whether those actions square with corporate and personal responsibility.
