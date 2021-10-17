EDITORIAL: Here's hoping Deere strike ends quickly

Let’s hope this thing gets settled quickly.

More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. That includes 3,189 workers in the Cedar Valley represented by UAW Local 838.

Union members walked off the job after no deal was reached by the strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The vast majority of the union earlier rejected a contract offer that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.

“The almost one million UAW retirees and active members stand in solidarity with the striking UAW members at John Deere,” UAW President Ray Curry said.

Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere, said the company is “committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities and everyone involved.” He said Deere wants an agreement that would improve the economic position of all employees.

“We will keep working day and night to understand our employees’ priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve,” Morris said.

We sure hope so.

Longtime residents well remember the last Deere strike in 1986, which battered an already limping local economy. That strike, which lasted 163 days, came after Deere laid off thousands of employees during the depths of the 1980s Farm Crisis. Deere was in much worse shape financially than it is today. The company had suffered eight consecutive years of depressed demand that resulted in an 85% decline in retail sales. It posted a record loss in its fiscal fourth quarter and its first annual deficit since 1933, a $229 million setback in the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 1986, according to newspaper articles at the time. Weak demand left the company with bloated inventories and excess manufacturing capacity.

Thirty-five years have passed, but workers were emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said workers have a lot of leverage to bargain with right now because of the ongoing worker shortages.

“Right now across the U.S., labor is in a very good strong position to bargain, so now is a good time to strike,” Goss said.

The strike comes as Deere is expecting to report record profits between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion this year. The company has been reporting strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment this year. For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co. net income totaled $2.751 billion, according to the company.

But as workers man the picket lines, both sides of this dispute have an interest in quickly reaching an agreement. Deere workers, both management and union wage workers, are our friends and neighbors. They teach Sunday school, build houses with Habitat for Humanity, and volunteer at the food bank. Deere jobs — and the employees who fill them — are an important component in the success of many Cedar Valley businesses. Deere workers not only build the world’s finest farm machinery, they spend their wages in Cedar Valley businesses of all types, from restaurants to car dealerships to real estate offices.

And Deere & Co. has been an exemplary corporate citizen in the Cedar Valley. It is estimated that the company has invested more than $1.5 billion in Waterloo since 2000 in new and renovated facilities as well as new product research and development.

The company recently agreed to continue sponsoring the Waterloo Schools Career Center’s advanced manufacturing program with $30,000 over three years. That is the same commitment it’s had during the past three years.

The company has provided a $330,000 grant to Waterloo Schools over the next three years for implementation of the MIND Research Institute’s ST Math, a computer-based curriculum that’s now being used in the elementary schools.

“Where we have factories located we are going to invest $100 million over the next 10 years — where the families work, live, learn,” said Lynette Telleen, who is the liaison to the district from the John Deere citizens committee. The investments will provide “the resources needed to thrive in those home communities” with a focus on equity and inclusion.

“Examples would be annually we’re going to put $2 million in the food banks in those communities,” she explained. The company also has the goal of making “investments in education that will touch 100 million kids over the next 10 years.”

Deere has proved its commitment to its home communities by getting involved in their success. And Deere’s union employees have proved their commitment to the company by helping it build America’s best-selling and most revered tractors. Hopefully their mutual dependence — and mutual respect — result in a quick and amicable resolution to the present impasse.

The Associated Press contributed to this editorial.

