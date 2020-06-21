Editorial: Grassley seeks answers on Trump's IG removals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the champion of government whistleblowers, recently upped his game by demanding President Donald Trump’s rationale for removing inspectors general.

Not coincidentally, inspectors general charged with oversight on $1 trillion allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act want Trump to stop blocking oversight of where the money went.

The 1978 Inspector General Act requires the president to communicate reasons for removal of an IG in writing “to both Houses of Congress, not later than 30 days before the removal or transfer.”

Trump, who fired five IGs in six weeks, hasn’t done so.

“Without sufficient explanation, the American people will be left speculating whether political or self-interests are to blame,” Grassley said.

Unfairly criticized as a paper tiger for a 665-word letter to Trump seeking answers, Grassley subsequently blocked the nominations of Christopher Miller to lead the National Counterterrorism Center and Marshall Billingslea as the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security.

Grassley’s concerns represent the tip of the inspector general iceberg.