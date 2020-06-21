Editorial: Grassley seeks answers on Trump's IG removals

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the champion of government whistleblowers, recently upped his game by demanding President Donald Trump’s rationale for removing inspectors general.
Not coincidentally, inspectors general charged with oversight on $1 trillion allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act want Trump to stop blocking oversight of where the money went.
The 1978 Inspector General Act requires the president to communicate reasons for removal of an IG in writing “to both Houses of Congress, not later than 30 days before the removal or transfer.”
Trump, who fired five IGs in six weeks, hasn’t done so.
“Without sufficient explanation, the American people will be left speculating whether political or self-interests are to blame,” Grassley said.
Unfairly criticized as a paper tiger for a 665-word letter to Trump seeking answers, Grassley subsequently blocked the nominations of Christopher Miller to lead the National Counterterrorism Center and Marshall Billingslea as the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security.
Grassley’s concerns represent the tip of the inspector general iceberg.
Regarding oversight on $1 trillion in CARES Act funding for businesses devastated by the coronavirus epidemic, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin in March vowed “full transparency on anything we do. We will be reporting to the public.”
Yet inspectors general leading the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, an independent panel created to oversee CARES Act spending, told Congress the administration had devised legal opinions to thwart its mission.
“If this interpretation of the CARES Act were correct, it would raise questions about PRAC’s authority to conduct oversight of Division A funds,” wrote Michael E. Horowitz and Robert Westbrooks, PRAC’s acting chair and executive director. “This would present potentially significant transparency and oversight issues because Division A of the CARES Act includes over $1 trillion in funding.”
Section A involves more than $500 billion in forgivable Payroll Protection Program loans for small businesses, which quickly ran out of money, and nearly $500 billion for “emergency relief and taxpayer protections,” including $50 billion for passenger airlines, $8 billion for cargo airlines, $17 billion for companies deemed important to national security, as well as $425 billion for businesses, cities and states.
During the 2008 financial industry crisis, the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program had regulators and congressionally appointed experts examine distribution of funds with a special inspector general uncovering wrongdoing.
But Trump said he wouldn’t abide by the requirement for the new watchdog to notify Congress immediately if the administration “unreasonably” withholds information.
He promptly removed Glenn Fine, the inspector general designated to oversee CARES Act funding, and nominated White House lawyer Brian Miller as Treasury Department IG. Miller previously stonewalled House requests for documents during the impeachment hearings. He replaced Mitch Behm, the acting IG in the Transportation Department, with his own nominee to serve on PRAC
Last week, Mnuchin told the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship the information in the Payroll Protection Program is “confidential.”
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claimed the administration never promised to disclose which businesses received coronavirus relief loans. “As far as naming each and every company, I don’t think that promise was ever made, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said.
Simply stated, they’re lying. Since 1991 the Small Business Administration has named borrowers in the 7(a) loan program — the basis for the Payroll Protection Program. The PPP form states borrower information may be “subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.”
Democrats have alleged “tens of millions” intended for small businesses have instead gone to large corporations, firms run by Trump donors, or Trump-related businesses. Congress prohibited bailout funds for corporations to aid Trump or his family, but that didn’t apply to small businesses, including Trump hotels.
Republicans aren’t happy either.
“American taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent,” said Blair Taylor, spokeswoman for Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala.. “Neither the letter nor the spirit of the law limits the accountability committee’s purview in that regard.”
Instead of “draining the swamp,” Trump seems intent on spreading more muck.
In addition to ousting Fine and Behm, Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the internal watchdog for the intelligence community who forwarded the anonymous whistleblower complaint about the president’s dealings with Ukraine; terminated Christi Grimm, the Department of Health and Human Services IG, who wrote a report detailing “severe shortages” in hospital coronavirus testing and supplies; and axed Steve Linick, the State Department IG, for investigating allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife inappropriately used government resources.
Grassley is right. Trump has a lot of explaining to do. And neither party should allow $1 trillion in taxpayer funds to be spent without oversight.
