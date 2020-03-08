Editorial: GOP’s felon voting ‘fix’ compounds confusion

An early analysis in Florida found that 80% of felons originally believed to qualify under the amendment for restoration would have to pay off financial obligations.

Eighty percent.

The only conclusion one can draw from the Iowa GOP’s attempt to impose voting restrictions on certain felons: The majority party wants to make it as difficult as possible for people to exercise their constitutional rights.

That is something all of us should remember on Election Day in November.

Does the GOP think felons are Democrats?

Gov. Kim Reynolds can sign an executive order to restore felon voting rights. That is what former Gov. Tom Vilsack did July 4, 2005. Rights were automatically restored to tens of thousands of Iowans. Then former Gov. Terry Branstad took office and rescinded the order.

During a recent meeting with the Register editorial board, Vilsack said Republicans in the Legislature at the time urged him to use his authority because they were not able to persuade their legislative colleagues to take action.

The former governor said he thinks rights were restored during that time to more people who voted for Republicans than voted for Democrats.

