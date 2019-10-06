Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for Oklahoma in 2018, was allowed to compete after banking a $1.5 million bonus to play baseball for the Oakland A’s. An NCAA rule permits an athlete to be a professional in another sport.
However, an NCAA athlete can’t hold an in-season job and must ask permission for summer employment.
In 2013, Johnny Manziel, the Heisman Trophy-winning Texas A&M quarterback, was suspended three games for signing autographs at a formal event, despite not being paid. Nor was he compensated for the $64.95 Manziel jerseys sold on the NCAA’s online shopping site.
According to 2017 NCAA poll, 79 percent believe big schools put money ahead of student athletes.
Politicians have taken note.
California became the first state to challenge the NCAA rules by unanimously approving legislation to allow athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness beginning Jan. 1, 2023, without being barred from competition.
Athletes could receive endorsement or autograph money, derive income from YouTube or any other free market endeavor without forfeiting eligibility.
New York, Illinois and South Carolina are considering similar laws, which the NCAA claims would violate the Constitution’s interstate commerce clause.
On the federal level, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., recently released a report — “Madness, Inc.” — citing big-time college athletics bringing in $14 billion in 2018 (up from $4 billion in 2003). His Student-Athlete Equity Act would lift NCAA limits on tuition, fees, room and board and the “cost-of-attendance.”
In 2014 the NCAA lost an anti-trust case brought by athletes denied benefits for the use of their likenesses and names in video games, apparel and other sales. While federal court Judge Claudia Wilken awarded former athletes compensation, she didn’t allow current ones to profit from their likeness.
Instead, she favored adding a “cost of attendance” stipend, giving athletes more money to spend on computers, off-campus meals, travel home or other routine expenses.
It was long overdue. A 2011 Drexel University study, “The Price of Poverty in Big Time College Sport,” found an average “full” scholarship fell short of meeting overall expenses by approximately $3,222. It found 85 percent of revenue-sport athletes — a high percentage being minorities — lived in poverty.
Cost of attendance initially amounted to an extra $3,305 per revenue-sport athlete ($700,000 total) at the University of Iowa, while $2,430 at Iowa State University ($575,000) and $2,200 at the University of Northern Iowa.
Iowa and Iowa State have self-supporting athletic programs, banking big-time TV money. Iowa got $54 million as its share of the Big Ten’s record $759 million in TV revenues. Iowa State got $36.5 million from the Big 12. UNI doesn’t get conference money.
In 2017, Iowa spent $130.2 million on athletics, according to the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. (Academic spending was $730 million.) It spent $21.92 million on coaches’ salaries (17%) and $12.6 million on aid for athletes in 24 sports (10%).
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa State spent $82.57 million on athletics. (Academic spending was $722.9 million.) Coaches got $13.47 million (16%), while athletes in 18 sports received $8.87 million (11%) in aid.
UNI spent $18,375,024 that year, relying on institutional support for $4,609,263.
The four highest-paid state employees in Iowa in 2017 were (recent pay in parenthesis):
1. Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, $2.37 million ($5.25 million)
2. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey, $1.79 million ($2.3 million)
3. Iowa State basketball coach Steve Prohm, $1.68 million ($2.05 million)
4. Iowa State football Coach Matt Campbell, $1.25 million ($3.5 million)
In addition, Iowa’s 10 on-field assistant football coaches are earning $5.49 million.
Student athletes — a term coined by the NCAA in 1955 to avoid paying workmen’s compensation to the widow of a Fort Lewis A&M (Colo.) football player who died from a head injury — are supposed to be thankful for their scholarships.
Studies show they’re worth more.
Using the NFL’s revenue-sharing model in 2017, Business Insider put the value of an average major college football player at $163,087, based on an average school’s football revenues of $29.5 million. Iowa brought in $42.9 million and Iowa State $20.4 million last year.
Using NBA revenue sharing, it put the average value of a Division I basketball player at $170,098 annually, based on 351 programs averaging more than $4.5 million. UNI brought in $860,951.
California leaders acknowledge their new law is a four-year bargaining chip with the NCAA. The free market aspect is appealing, but it shifts the competitive advantage to athletes in larger markets with better endorsement prospects, while giving more leverage to big-money boosters.
Plus, a patchwork of state laws would be an enforcement nightmare.
Murphy’s law is the better option. Increase pay, while loosening some limits on income opportunities. The excuse no money is available while constantly adding and upgrading facilities and boosting coaches’ salaries — often above those in pro sports — doesn’t add up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.