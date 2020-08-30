Editorial: Forming committee to change police logo a good start

Former WPD Chief Bernie Koehrsen, known for his outreach to the Black community, recently wrote in these pages, “The griffin symbolizes strength and leadership. It’s a universally good choice in a name and as a symbol. In heraldry, the griffin’s amalgamation of a lion and an eagle symbolizes courage and boldness, and it is always drawn to powerful, fierce monsters. … Waterloo police officers wear it proudly on their uniforms and it adorns the doors of their cars.”

Yet for some in this Rorschach test, the WPD logo looks similar to the black dragon on a gold background used by the Ku Klux Klan leadership. In fact, the KKK appropriated many symbols of British heraldry, Christianity and Celtic (including Irish, Scottish Gaelic and Welsh) cultures.

Councilman Pat Morrissey cited the resemblance following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“The griffin is seen by many, especially within the African-American community, as a symbol of violence, hate and bigotry,” he said.

Using its Rorschach test, the Waterloo Police Protective Association claimed a banner used by Morrissey’s Scottish pipe-and-drum band bears greater similarity to the KKK symbol than the WPD’s griffin.