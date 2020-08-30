Editorial: Forming committee to change police logo a good start

Swiss psychoanalyst Hermann Rorschach wrote “Psychodiagnostik” in 1921, examining individuals’ different interpretations of various inkblots.
The Rorschach test provided insights into how a person’s experiences framed perceptions, revealing thought processes otherwise not discussed openly.
The griffin insignia that adorns Waterloo Police Department cars, uniforms and equipment has become a Rorschach test with different interpretations among law enforcement and citizenry.
The griffin is a hybrid creature in Greek mythology — an eagle’s head and a lion’s body — representing strong animals that ruled the air and land with power and majesty.
The portrayals changed over time. In some cases, the head featured a long tongue and pointed ears, looking less like a bird than a serpent. The body grew wings and talons. The transformation reflected a belief that griffins hoarded gold much like dragons.
A few U.S. colleges have griffins as mascots, but use a discernible eagle’s head. The WPD’s red griffin is more in keeping with British heraldry — coats of arms dating back to the Crusades.
It has adorned WPD uniforms since 1964 when then Police Chief Robert Wright researched an appropriate symbol and commissioned Courier cartoonist Jack Bender to do the artwork. (Bender and his wife, Carol, later inherited the popular nationally syndicated cartoon, “Alley Oop,” about a time-traveling caveman.)
Former WPD Chief Bernie Koehrsen, known for his outreach to the Black community, recently wrote in these pages, “The griffin symbolizes strength and leadership. It’s a universally good choice in a name and as a symbol. In heraldry, the griffin’s amalgamation of a lion and an eagle symbolizes courage and boldness, and it is always drawn to powerful, fierce monsters. … Waterloo police officers wear it proudly on their uniforms and it adorns the doors of their cars.”
Yet for some in this Rorschach test, the WPD logo looks similar to the black dragon on a gold background used by the Ku Klux Klan leadership. In fact, the KKK appropriated many symbols of British heraldry, Christianity and Celtic (including Irish, Scottish Gaelic and Welsh) cultures.
Councilman Pat Morrissey cited the resemblance following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“The griffin is seen by many, especially within the African-American community, as a symbol of violence, hate and bigotry,” he said.
Using its Rorschach test, the Waterloo Police Protective Association claimed a banner used by Morrissey’s Scottish pipe-and-drum band bears greater similarity to the KKK symbol than the WPD’s griffin.
Morrissey shot back, “It’s a symbol that was present over in Scotland that is being used by us. … There was nothing other than a depiction of a Scottish tartan and clan symbol.”
Again, the KKK appropriated many Celtic symbols.
As LaTanya Graves, stated in another Courier guest opinion, what African-American residents perceive is influenced by their experiences — as in Rorschach tests.
“Waterloo is not immune to the systemic oppression of Black citizens,” she wrote. “We know that our police force has a history of tension with the Black community, with multiple allegations of brutality and related lawsuits. We know that while only 9% of Black Hawk County is Black, African Americans make up 51% of the county’s prison population.”
Indeed, it is imperative for Waterloo to shed the ignominy of being named the most racist city in the nation by the financial website 24/7 Wall St. in 2018.
The conflicts are baked into the city’s heritage. Blacks were recruited by the railroad company in 1910 as strikebreakers and confined to housing in a 20-block area on the east side. Rath Packing employed Blacks, desperate for any jobs, as strikebreakers decades later.
School desegregation remained a hot button issue in the early 1970s — decades after the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic Brown v. Board of Education ruling. A 1977 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report cited housing and school desegregation problems.
WPD Sgt. Rob Camarata defended the griffin, stating a report by the nonprofit Anti-Defamation League found “no ties between the griffin and any hate groups.”
Lynn Moller, a retired WPD officer writing on behalf of retired members of the Waterloo Police Protective Association, stated, “Current and retired Waterloo police officers are proud of their uniform with the griffin patch on each shoulder.”
The griffin isn’t inherently racist. But just as the Washington Redskins updated their name and logo (they’re now the Washington Football Team), and many other NFL teams updated their logos this year, it’s time for a change — in this case to realign perceptions and move forward.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon struck the right note of conciliation with a resolution creating a committee of 8-10 members appointed by Mayor Quentin Hart to revise the griffin — using the mythical eagle’s head for differentiation from a dragon would be a start — or choose a new image.
In this turbulent year, utilizing a long-lost skillset — listening — seems a prerequisite for developing much needed common understanding, while avoiding Rorschach tests.
