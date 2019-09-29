Inevitably, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to bring President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement — up for debate as soon as possible with a plan for passage.
Expect an Uncivil War between Democrats representing farming districts and those bashing Big Pharma.
Farmers are eager to recoup losses after Canada and Mexico retaliated against agricultural when Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. New market opportunities await in the USMCA.
Canada and Mexico are Iowa’s largest export markets. The impact of the tariffs cost Iowa farmers alone $2 billion, according to an Iowa State University study.
Trump had railed with good reason against Canada’s ridiculous protectionist tariff (270 percent) for its dairy industry. In the USMCA, Canada agreed to an exemption on tariffs for “fluid milk, cream, butter, skim milk powder, cheese and other dairy products.” Wheat, egg and poultry access was expanded.
Stores in British Columbia would make room for U.S. wines.
“While our trade relationship with our neighbors remains excellent, the newly negotiated USMCA will make it even better — especially for Iowa,” stated Bill Northey, the former Iowa secretary of agriculture, now serving in the Trump administration.
“Iowa ranks second in the United States for total agricultural exports, a great portion of which goes to our neighbors to the north and south. From corn, pork, beef, dairy, soybeans, eggs, and everything in between, our neighbors love the products that Iowan farmers and ranchers produce.
“Iowa ranks first in corn production and second in soybean production in the United States. USMCA maintains and strengthens the markets for both corn and soybeans, specifically to Mexico, which is Iowa corn’s No. 1 customer. Iowa also leads the nation in pork production.
“USMCA enhances access for poultry to two of our largest poultry markets while strengthening sanitary and phytosanitary measures that protect human, animal, and plant health and improving the flow of trade. USMCA also expands the market for eggs, which Iowa produces more of than any other state.”
The biggest stumbling block in the Democratic-controlled House is Big Pharma.
U.S. pharmaceutical companies would have 10 years of protection for biologic drugs in Canada and Mexico — rather than just eight in Canada — before generic competition ensues. Mexico had no limitation.
However, it’s 12 years under U.S. law.
You have free articles remaining.
Biologics are made from living organisms and include such groundbreaking drugs as anti-inflammatory Humira, cancer-fighter Rituxan, and Enbrel, which treats rheumatoid arthritis. Biologics are expected to address ailments such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.
They are the big new thing in pharmaceuticals — expensive to develop and costing the average patient (and/or insurance company) about $100,000 annually. According to the Food and Drug Administration, they account for two percent of all U.S. prescriptions, but 40 percent of total drug spending.
While the current window of protection is actually longer under U.S. law, progressive Democrats worry the trade agreement would lock in the 10-year duration and preclude reform.
One reason they sank the Obama administration’s Trans-Pacific Partnership was because of its eight years of protection.
They apparently want seven years maximum, allowing generic equivalents called “biosimilars” to enter the market. Big Pharma argues that doesn’t allow it adequate time to recoup its investment.
That solution is unlikely to resolve the impasse.
Big Labor also is caught betwixt and between. The AFL-CIO has “serious concerns” that the provision will raise drug prices. But the USMCA also could boost U.S. production of car and truck parts, without a tariff beginning in 2020 if 75 percent of components are made in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, compared to 62.5 percent now.
Thirty percent of workers (40 percent in 2023) would have to make at least $16 per hour — triple the current wage for Mexican autoworkers — or tariffs would be imposed. The average U.S. autoworker earns $22 per hour.
The administration hopes that will boost U.S. production and jobs, but it also could boost car prices.
Other areas of concern exist, notably over labeling, where the Trump administration reverts to its anti-regulatory stance.
An effort to kill nutrition labels on food — pushed by the junk food industry — was killed after a public outcry. A provision that “technical regulations concerning labels … do not become unnecessary obstacles to trade” opens up a can of worms — literally — that health considerations and consumer interests about ingredients could take a back seat to industry interests and expediency.
Likewise, we’d to see a Country of Original Label reinstated, a concern of farm and consumer groups. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is unable to pinpoint a food-borne epidemic, it further accentuates the need for such a label.
The USMCA needs to be approved — with a compromise on the duration of protection for Big Pharma and protecting consumer labeling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.