Editorial: Female leaders find success in pandemic

New Zealand announced last week it had essentially eliminated the coronavirus, with one new case since April 1.
Germany — Europe’s most populous nation — had 6,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the month, but France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom each had more than 20,000.
Women lead both countries: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Indeed, female leaders seemingly are scoring more successes comparatively than their male counterparts in dealing with the epidemic, including Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland.
Immediately after the outbreak in China, Ardern, 39, blocked travel into New Zealand, put the country on virtual lockdown, and held Facebook video sessions, even while sitting on her bed wearing a sweatshirt.
“We won’t see the positive benefits of all of the effort you are about to put in for self-isolation” for some time, she told New Zealanders, stressing empathy. She got opposition support, and 88% of New Zealanders abided by government dictates.
By mid-April, 75% were working again amid only 19 deaths and 1,472 cases in a nation of 5 million.
Merkel is a scientist by trade and dispassionate by nature. The city of Berlin was dispersing crowds before she finally addressed the nation March 18.
“Our idea of normality, of public life, social togetherness — all of this is being put to the test as never before,” she said, adding, “I firmly believe that we will pass this test if all citizens genuinely see this as their task.”
Germany embarked on a massive COVID-19 testing campaign, including people showing few or no symptoms.
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen benefitted from Vice President Chen Chien-Jen being an epidemiologist. They restricted travel, including to and from mainland China, and initiated mandatory health checks. By mid-April, Taiwan had fewer than 500 confirmed cases and six deaths in a nation of 24 million.
She correctly criticized the cozy relationship between China and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia for minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Ghebreyesus called her a “racist.”
Iceland’s Jakobsdóttir benefitted from a Reykjavik biotechnology company providing free tests — whether or not people were exposed or had symptoms — and launched a contact tracing project to isolate those possibly exposed. Iceland had 1,789 confirmed cases and 10 deaths by April 24 — when it recorded no new cases. Iceland is home to 364,000 people.
Many male leaders were either slow to recognize problems or defiant.
China’s Xi Jinping initially downplayed COVID-19 while the WHO minimized the impact of global transmission.
As Politico reported, “China committed unforgivable sins of commission, affirmatively lying about the outbreak and punishing doctors and disappearing journalists who told the truth, whereas the WHO committed sins of omission — it lacked independence and courage at a moment of great consequence. In effect, China and the WHO worked together to expose the rest of the world.”
Donald Trump deflected blame for testing problems March 13, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” adding on March 24, “We have it totally under control.” After acknowledging it wasn’t, he blamed governors.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson downplayed the epidemic and testing until late. Told “take it or leave it,” by two Chinese firms hawking home-testing kits, the desperate Brits spent $20 million on tests that didn’t work. Johnson then experienced COVID-19 firsthand.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared residents “wouldn’t catch a thing,” then fired his health minister for backing social-distancing. Defiant governors issued stay-at-home orders. Brazil has had limited testing, 71,886 cases and 5,017 dead. “So what?” Bolsonaro said. “What do you want me to do?”
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega resisted stay-at-home orders and testing. If people didn’t work, he said, they’d die. Nicaragua admitted to only three confirmed COVID-10 cases and one death.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan rejected doctors’ pleas for stay-at-home orders because the “wheels of the economy must keep turning.” He banned fundraising efforts in opposition-controlled cities. After infection rates exploded, he instituted new curfews and restrictions that prompted panic buying.
Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines downplayed COVID-19 until he couldn’t, then instigated lockdown measures. For those who didn’t comply, he told authorities, “Shoot them dead. Instead of causing trouble, I’ll send you to the grave.”
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven’s “herd immunity” approach had few restrictions (except for the elderly and at-risk groups), limiting social gatherings to 50 people and the ill being told to stay home.
Yet his forecast was dismal: “We have chosen a strategy of trying to flatten the curve and not get too dramatic a process because then the health care system probably will not cope. But it also means that we will have more seriously ill people who need intensive care. We will have significantly more deaths. We will count the dead in thousands.”
Thus far, the empirical evidence is the women — at least on the world stage — are navigating things better, reaping earlier dividends and experiencing fewer tragedies.
