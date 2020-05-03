Editorial: Female leaders find success in pandemic

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan rejected doctors’ pleas for stay-at-home orders because the “wheels of the economy must keep turning.” He banned fundraising efforts in opposition-controlled cities. After infection rates exploded, he instituted new curfews and restrictions that prompted panic buying.

Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines downplayed COVID-19 until he couldn’t, then instigated lockdown measures. For those who didn’t comply, he told authorities, “Shoot them dead. Instead of causing trouble, I’ll send you to the grave.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven’s “herd immunity” approach had few restrictions (except for the elderly and at-risk groups), limiting social gatherings to 50 people and the ill being told to stay home.

Yet his forecast was dismal: “We have chosen a strategy of trying to flatten the curve and not get too dramatic a process because then the health care system probably will not cope. But it also means that we will have more seriously ill people who need intensive care. We will have significantly more deaths. We will count the dead in thousands.”

Thus far, the empirical evidence is the women — at least on the world stage — are navigating things better, reaping earlier dividends and experiencing fewer tragedies.