Editorial: Farmers can't catch a break

“Losses in foreign trade with retaliatory countries outweigh the gains from trade with non-retaliatory countries by more than $14.4 billion,” it stated. “Our results also indicate that non-retaliatory countries accommodated the increased demand from retaliatory countries by reorienting their trade relationships. We find that countries in South America and Europe benefited the most from these adjustments gaining more than $13.5 billion in additional foreign sales.”

To help offset losses, the administration provided farm interests, including investors, a $12 billion aid package in 2018 and $16 billion in 2019. They got another $23 billion in coronavirus-related legislation.

China had been the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans and second to Mexico in pork purchases.

In 2017, the U.S. exported $24 billion in agricultural products to China. Soybeans amounted to $12.2 billion or 52% of its U.S. purchases, while pork was 5%. During the trade war, soybeans plummeted to $3.1 billion in 2018,improving to $8 billion last year.

Phase One got off to a slow start with $1.2 billion in Chinese soybean purchases between January and April, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farm groups correctly complained China was favoring Brazil.