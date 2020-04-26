Editorial: Exploring origins of COVID-19 virus

China’s now suspect coronavirus origin story has a bat infecting a live civet cat sold at Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Market, an outdoor “wet market” where animals were butchered while customers waited.
Wet markets shouldn’t exist. A similar scenario was blamed for the 2003 SARS epidemic — severe acute respiratory syndrome — in 26 countries with 8,098 cases, killing 774.
Chinese officials were warned in 2007 the markets were “poorly managed and insanitary,” “a dangerous source of possible new infections,” and should be shuttered.
The Lancet medical journal initially disputed the origin tale. Although 41 patients with COVID-19 were traced to the market, Patient No. 1 on Dec. 16, 2019, had no connection.
Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported that just 300 yards from the market is the Wuhan branch of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, while the Wuhan Institute of Virology is nearby. Their researchers, he wrote, have “posted articles about collecting bat coronaviruses from around China, for study to prevent future illness.”
While Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., claimed COVID-19 was an “engineered bioweapon” or a “deliberate release” emanating from a lab, Scripps Institute researchers in San Diego determined it wasn’t “a purposefully manipulated virus.” Cotton later called it “good science, bad safety.”
That may be on target.
Richard Ebright, a Rutgers University microbiologist and biosafety expert, told Ignatius, “The first human infection could have occurred as a natural accident” — “the virus passing from bat to human, possibly through another animal” or involving a lab accident or infection of a worker.
Ebright said the Wuhan bat coronavirus study was at Biosafety Level 2 — “only minimal protection, compared with the top BSL-4.” A Wuhan CDC video, he added, showed staffers “collecting bat coronaviruses with inadequate (personal protective equipment) and unsafe operational practices.”
Ebright also cited two Chinese articles showing a Wuhan CDC researcher capturing bats in a cave without protective measures, while “bat urine dripped from the top of his head like raindrops.”
Horseshoe bats collected in the cave may have been from the same population that spawned SARS, which has an 87% similarity to COVID-19.
U.S. science officials were sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to Post columnist Josh Rogin, after diplomats became concerned about inadequate lab safety and risky studies.
A subsequent Sensitive But Unclassified embassy cable on Jan. 19, 2018, stated, “During interactions with scientists at the WIV laboratory, they noted the new lab has a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory.”
Galveston National Laboratory researchers from the University of Texas and other U.S. organizations had been helping, but China sought more assistance because its research was so important and dangerous.
Another cable stated, “SARS-like coronaviruses can interact with ACE2, the human receptor identified for SARS-coronavirus. This finding strongly suggests that SARS-like coronaviruses from bats can be transmitted to humans to cause SARS-like diseases. From a public health perspective, this makes the continued surveillance of SARS-like coronaviruses in bats and study of the animal-human interface critical to future emerging coronavirus outbreak prediction and prevention.”
The U.S. didn’t send more help. Instead, two months before the outbreak, the Trump administration ended a $200 million pandemic early-warning program designed to alert scientists in China and elsewhere on detecting and responding to a threat.
The Chinese have banned foreign scientists from investigating the pandemic’s origins and have put restrictions on Chinese research papers. So something is amiss. According to the Post and the British Broadcasting Company, Chinese scientists and journalists disputing the origin account and phony death tallies have “disappeared.”
It is imperative to know the origins of COVID-19. China’s outrageous behavior and lack of transparency shouldn’t be tolerated. Some European countries are rethinking trade relationships with China. President Donald Trump, who initially praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the epidemic, should exert pressure as well.
