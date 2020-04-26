Editorial: Exploring origins of COVID-19 virus

Galveston National Laboratory researchers from the University of Texas and other U.S. organizations had been helping, but China sought more assistance because its research was so important and dangerous.

Another cable stated, “SARS-like coronaviruses can interact with ACE2, the human receptor identified for SARS-coronavirus. This finding strongly suggests that SARS-like coronaviruses from bats can be transmitted to humans to cause SARS-like diseases. From a public health perspective, this makes the continued surveillance of SARS-like coronaviruses in bats and study of the animal-human interface critical to future emerging coronavirus outbreak prediction and prevention.”

The U.S. didn’t send more help. Instead, two months before the outbreak, the Trump administration ended a $200 million pandemic early-warning program designed to alert scientists in China and elsewhere on detecting and responding to a threat.

The Chinese have banned foreign scientists from investigating the pandemic’s origins and have put restrictions on Chinese research papers. So something is amiss. According to the Post and the British Broadcasting Company, Chinese scientists and journalists disputing the origin account and phony death tallies have “disappeared.”

It is imperative to know the origins of COVID-19. China’s outrageous behavior and lack of transparency shouldn’t be tolerated. Some European countries are rethinking trade relationships with China. President Donald Trump, who initially praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the epidemic, should exert pressure as well.