In an increasingly divisive climate, and this close to midterm elections, it’s hard to sift through the politics of almost any speech or announcement emanating from politicians at any level.
One thing we’re clear on, however, is President Donald Trump’s announcement that E15 gasoline/ethanol blend will be available year-round, is a win for Iowa and Midwest farmers and economies.
“Today we are unleashing the power of E15 to fuel our country all year long,” Trump said.
Make no mistake, the president’s stop in Council Bluffs on Tuesday was a campaign rally for Republicans. But the announcement of year-long E15 availability will not be argued by many looking to fill or retain political office seats in corn-growing states like Iowa — no matter party affiliation.
For instance, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, had this to say:
“It is past time that E15 is more available for year-round sales. … This rule change will remove an unnecessary barrier and allow E15 gasoline to be sold in the summer months. Making this change will help expand consumer choice at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, and stimulate economic development throughout the country.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds, the major benefactor of Trump’s stumping Tuesday, made the following statement:
“Today’s decision from President Trump is a big win for Iowa. I am grateful to the president for following through on his promise to allow the sale of E15 year-round — a decision that will bring greater stability to the ag economy. Once again, President Trump has shown his commitment to farmers in Iowa and the rest of the country.”
And some found ways to praise the E15 decision while attacking the president’s international trade strategies in the same breath.
“I’m pleased that the administration is finally making good on its promise to extend E15 access to help our corn growers, but our farmers are still suffering from President Trump’s unnecessary tariffs,” said Cindy Axne, Iowa Democratic candidate for the 3rd U.S. House District. “I hope that he stands up to the policies that have cost Iowa farmers $2.2 billion and calls for an end to this reckless trade war.”
We’ve previously opined on the tariffs and the damage associated. But that long-term strategy of balancing trade has seen some recent results — although an important agreement with China will most likely remain elusive for a long time.
E15 is a blend of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline. It is an environmentally friendly fuel that burns cleaner than gasoline alone. Sale of gasoline containing more than 10 percent ethanol has been banned during summer months — rules put in place because of concerns ethanol exacerbates smog issues, especially on very hot days.
The ethanol industry has long stated those claims are unfounded.
The oil industry, not surprisingly, has opposed year-round sales of E15, warning high-ethanol gasoline can damage engines and fuel systems of older cars and motorcycles. But use of E15 isn’t a mandate, it’s just another option. More options for consumers are rarely a bad thing.
And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved E15 for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.
Trump made the expected announcement in Council Bluffs, an Iowa border city, near the Nebraska line. Coincidentally, Iowa ranks as the No. 1 state in ethanol production, and Nebraska ranks second.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, was in attendance Tuesday.
“Year-round sale of E15 is great news for Nebraska and our farm families as we continue to work to meet the challenge presented by low corn and soybean prices,” he stated in a news release.
Politics aside, wherever you’re at in Iowa, you don’t have to drive very far to run into an ethanol plant — or a cornfield. That fact alone, makes year-long E15 blend availability a strong plus for Iowa and a large portion of the Midwest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh no -- good news for Iowans is bad news for teapublicans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.