Editorial: End of greyhound racing end of an era

For more than 20 years, Waterloo Greyhound Park building stood as a hulking reminder of a gamble that lost. It was finally demolished in July 2018 to make room for projects being undertaken by Deer Creek Development.

That’s a far different picture than the one greyhound racing created in Dubuque in the 1980s.

Forty years ago, when Dubuque’s economy was struggling mightily and the city was experiencing the highest unemployment in the nation, a plan emerged that would bring hope, excitement, jobs and visitors to the community. Dubuque went to the dogs. Citizens voted to tax themselves, and some civic leaders even took out second mortgages, so this community could secure a license for parimutuel greyhound racing.

Opened in June 1985, the city-owned Dubuque Greyhound Park, operated by the nonprofit Dubuque Racing Association, became a key element in the community’s turnaround. Its success meant more than money raised for local charities, new jobs and a boost for ancillary businesses. The track’s success reached into the hearts and minds of this community. During the dark days of the mid-1980s, Dubuque Greyhound Park became a shining light, a confidence-building beacon signaling that, working together, Dubuquers could recover from adversity.