Editorial: Education system faces hardest test

The Legislature, she added, mandated that “most schools cannot provide more than half of their instruction to any student through remote learning” unless she authorizes it.

To that end, the Iowa Department of Education punted to local districts with 10 useless guidelines, including no guarantee exists that “physical distancing can be met in all school settings throughout the entire school day.”

Better to look to Europe and Asia, where student groups are small and desks are farther apart, lessening the need for personal protective equipment in classrooms.

It provided no guidance on face masks other than districts should prevent stigmas “associated with the use or non-use of facial coverings to support a respectful, inclusive, and supportive school environment.”

The better recommendation would have used a community’s 5% positive testing rate as a common threshold, although 3% is considered ideal. It’s been 9.3% since Iowa started testing, but around 6% last week.

Temperatures need not be checked at the door. Illinois mandates them.