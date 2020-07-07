Editorial: Do your part, put on a mask

Yet too many Iowans are rejecting the experts. They stroll up and down grocery store aisles without a face covering or a seeming care in the world.

Maybe they haven’t lost a loved one to COVID-19 yet. Maybe they think they can’t get sick. Maybe they believe not wearing a mask exudes solidarity with Trump — the same president whose leadership in battling the coronavirus has included refusing to heed the advice of public health experts, maintaining the virus will “disappear,” promoting unproven drugs for treatment and floating the idea of drinking disinfectant.

After finding himself increasingly isolated on the mask issue, he recently decided he might like how he looks with his face partially covered.

“I’m all for face masks,” he told Fox News on July 1.

The United States has nearly 3 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, and about 130,000 people have died.

The virus doesn’t care if you believe it exists. It doesn’t care if you voted for Trump or Hillary Clinton. It doesn’t care that you’re itching to eat out in a restaurant, attend a graduation party or jump in a mosh pit.