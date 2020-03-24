Editorial: Disinformation goes viral

President Trump caused a controversy when not addressing the “coronavirus” by that name or “COVID-19,” but instead referring to its place of origin — China.

It was a conscious decision. At Trump’s March 19 news conference, Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford zoomed in on the president’s notes. “Corona” was crossed off with a black marker and replaced by “Chinese.”

Trump was accused of fomenting racial hatred. Isolated incidents of violence were reported against Chinese Americans and others of Asian ethnicity, which echoed what’s happened in England and Europe. Any racial hostility — even avoiding Chinese restaurants — is ignorant and deplorable.

We haven’t labeled the virus as “Chinese,” yet its origins are incontrovertible. The Chinese government bears blame for ignoring internal warnings about the conditions that caused it.

In Trump’s case, he is countering Chinese and Russian misinformation.

On March 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao tweeted: “When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”